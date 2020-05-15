Crystal Head Vodka Launches Limited-Edition Pride Bottle

Multi-award winning, ultra-premium spirit, Crystal Head Vodka, is excited to announce the limited-edition release of PRIDE BOTTLE – in celebration of diversity and equality.

Color plays a vital role in the world we live in, often used as a powerful communication tool and a form of expression. Color evokes feeling and has a direct link to creative thinking, and this beautiful rainbow bottle shines proudly & brightly to celebrate Pride.

#MADEWITHPRIDE – be sure to follow @CrystalHeadVodka & tune into weekly Instagram Lives with Crystal Head Vodka’s brand ambassadors to celebrate Pride together – virtually & worldwide.

Tuesdays @ 5:30 PM EDT (May 12 – June 30)

Mondays @ 6:00 PM EDT (June 1 – July 6)

Crystal Head Vodka uses the highest quality grain and pristine water from Newfoundland, Canada to craft an additive-free and gluten-free vodka. Crystal Head is quadruple distilled and filtered seven times. Three of the filtrations pass through layers of Herkimer Diamonds as a final distinctive touch.

The limited-edition Crystal Head Vodka PRIDE BOTTLE will be available in select U.S. markets, Canada and Europe from May – July 2020 – available in 750 mL format with an SRP of $49.99. Crystal Head Vodka plans to release this bottle annually.

For More Information:

https://www.crystalheadvodka.com/en/home