Watch: Adnan Durrani on Saffron Road’s Crisis Playbook

What steps are nationally scaled food businesses taking during the COVID-19 crisis? How are they facing challenges in ingredient procurement and manufacturing, as well as surges in demand in a variety of channels?

In a video call with BevNET editor-in-chief Jeff Klineman, Adnan Durrani, the CEO of American Halal, the maker of the Saffron Road line of meals and snacks, gave strategic insight into the challenges of operating a large food and beverage company during these chaotic times, which Saffron Road — and other food and beverage brands — are currently experiencing.

During the video,, Durrani provides advice on procuring ingredients from new sources, his views on portfolio balance and resource allocation, as well as thoughts on how smaller companies can stay afloat during the ongoing chaotic stretch of business that has come to govern the first half of 2020 caused by the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.