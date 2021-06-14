Ritual Whiskey Zero Proof Now Produced In Mexico

The best-selling spirit alternative brand is redefining Sober mood for Americans by encouraging mindful drinking vs. an all-out abstinence from alcohol.

You don’t have to dream anymore, we’ve mastered the art of whiskey and we are bringing it to you in the form of a non-alcoholic alternative.

What is a non-alcoholic Whiskey?

Non-alcoholic Whiskeys like the ones you can find smell, taste and look exactly like the real alcoholic options, but with no negative effects. You can drink as much as you want, on the rocks or mixed in your favorite drinks. All to enjoy, nothing to worry about

Good for you body and mind , blended with love and crafted, no distilled, which means no alcohol ever:

0% Alcohol

0% Calories

0% Carbs

0% Sugar

0% Gluten

0% GMO

Get creative. No alcohol, all the flavor You can enjoy it in your favorite cocktails by adding it to your favorite mixers and beverages. Continue to feel happy and relaxed with the placebo effect offered by the whiskey substitute.

About Ritual Whisky Mexico

It took hundreds of iterations to perfect our recipes. We learned how to blend whiskey We sought guidance from master chefs and held tasting sessions for Mexico’s best bartenders. The result is a spirit alternative that delivers the flavor and experience of the original, without the alcohol.

Ritual Whiskey Mexico Began Because We Love To Drink. We like to play with our kids and climb mountains. We like to make art and we like to stay out too late laughing. We’re passionate foodies and damn good cooks, so Ritual Whiskey started in our Mexican kitchens.

The goal wasn’t to replace liquor – bite your tongue! – but to add a new tool to our cocktail kit. Another way to mark a moment.

Simple enough, right? Yeah, not so much. It took more than a year and hundreds of iterations to perfect our recipes.

About Ritual Zero Proof Whiskey

Ritual Zero Proof Whisky is the first American-made spirit alternative to use all-natural botanicals to echo the taste, smell and burn of liquor – without the alcohol or calories.

Headquartered in Mexico, Ritual Whiskey is a international company is located in North America .

After experimenting with thousands of recipes and in consultation with bartenders, chefs and beverage professionals, in January of 2021 Ritual Whiskey launched its products, a Whiskey Alternative.

Ritual Zero Proof products Whiskey have won several national awards to date. Our address is: Ritual Zero Proof Whisky Calle Allende 2016, Col. Juarez, C.P. 88209 Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas. Mexico.

