11 New Whiskeys To Welcome Spring

In this whiskey gallery, we highlight a smattering of notable new releases for this spring, including a celebratory expression to mark the centenary of James Joyce’s Ulysses, the launch of GrandTen Distilling’s “South Boston Godfather” and a 7-year-old Irish single malt aged in rare Japanese Mizunara casks by Glendalough.

Wemyss Malts

Wemyss Malts, a Scottish independent whisky bottler, has launched a new limited-edition blend: Smoky Shores. The new release features flavor notes of snuffed smoke, salted lemons and sweet cured bacon on the nose and is “reminiscent of a hearty crackling fire blazing upon a salty seashore,” according to a press release. Only 5,526 bottles of the non-age expression (46% ABV) were released. The 700 ml bottles are available globally online for $65.99 each. For more information, visit wemyssmalts.com.

Walsh Whiskey

Irish whiskey brand Walsh Whiskey has announced the release of a limited-edition bottling of Writer’s Tears Copper Pot in celebration of the centenary of James Joyce’s Ulysses. The packaging will feature a well-known location and chapter from the 1922 novel. The spirit itself is “a rare blend of Single Pot Still and Single Malt whiskeys” and was inspired by the golden era of Irish whiskey. For more information, visit walshwhiskey.com.

Kentucky Owl

Kentucky Owl’s newest addition to its portfolio, St. Patrick’s Limited Edition Bourbon Whiskey, was crafted to celebrate the “long-standing ties” connecting Irish and Kentucky whiskey making, the company said in a press release. The whiskey features a fruit-forward profile that, once sipped, “offers long notes of caramel, butterscotch, and frosted cinnamon roll, with hints of chocolate, orange, candy floss and some citrus peel.” St. Patrick’s Limited Edition Bourbon Whiskey (100 proof/50% ABV) will soon be available for $135 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit kentuckyowlbourbon.com.

GrandTen Distilling

Boston-based distillery GrandTen Distilling has launched a new product, South Boston Godfather. The new spirit (35% ABV) consists of a blend of the distillery’s homemade South Boston Irish Whiskey and Amandine Almond Liqueur and features “a rich taste of caramelized bananas and pecans at the first sip.” South Boston Godfather is available in 750ml bottles in the South Boston Distillery, GrandTen Distilling’s bar, and in stores throughout the Bay State. For more information, visit grandten.com.

Glendalough

Glendalough has released its 7-Year-Old Irish single malt aged in rare Japanese Mizunara casks from the island of Hokkaido, Japan. The spirits’s flavor notes are fruity and floral and the bottle has a little red thread, which the Japanese call the “red thread of fate.” This particular thread represents the connection between the wooded Wicklow mountains and those of Hokkaido. Glendalough 7-Year-Old Single Malt Mizunara Finish (46% ABV) is available in limited quantities nationwide for a suggested retail price of $99.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit us.glendaloughdistillery.com.

Brush Creek Distillery

Wyoming-based Brush Creek Distillery has expanded its first line of spirits, including Brush Creek Vodka (SRP $26.99), Brush Creek Gin (SRP $28.99), Brush Creek Straight Bourbon (SRP 57.99), and Brush Creek Straight Rye (SRP $47.99) into Kentucky. All four products were crafted in Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee, matured along West-Wyoming’s western frontier and crafted at The Farm at Bush Creek. Brush Creek Straight Gin contains “a smooth, refreshing mouthfeel that showcases flowery orris, chamomile and a hint of spice on the finish that are purely Wyoming,” according to a press release. The 4-SKU lineup of spirits is now available in liquor stores, restaurants and hotels across the state. For more information, visit brushcreekdistillery.com.

GlenDronach

The GlenDronach Distillery, based in Scotland, has announced the arrival of three casks from the 19th batch of its Cask Bottling collection in the United States: 1992 Cask 217 (SRP $820), 1992 Cask 6052 (SRP $720) and 1994 Cask 5080 (SRP $600). Each of the casks have been released to select states across the country and, depending on the expression, the ABV ranges from 50.8% to 55.4%. For more information, visit glendronachdistillery.com/en-us/.

Alberta Distillers

Alberta Distillers has announced the stateside launch of its signature core expression, Alberta Premium. Crafted in Calgary, Alberta, the spirit is made from 100% Canadian prairie rye grains grown by local farmers and contains “a bouquet of sweet aromas with the lingering taste of vanilla and spice.” Alberta Premium (40% ABV) is set to hit store shelves this month for $24.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit albertadistillers.com.

Slane Irish Whiskey

Slane Irish Whiskey has released its first triple-casked blend: Slane Special Edition. The limited-edition blend, created as a tribute to Lord Henry Conyngham, marks the brand’s second release in the United States. Slane Special Edition (45% ABV) will be available at select retailers nationwide for $36.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit slaneirishwhiskey.com.

Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve’s newest bottle design is officially out of the gate. The brand, presenting sponsor of the Kentucky Derby, has unveiled its 2022 commemorative Derby bottle featuring the work of equine artist Jaime Corum. The painting, entitled “Dreams in Bloom,” depicts three thoroughbreds racing neck-and-neck while surrounded by a spray of vivid spring flowers. Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey (45.2% ABV) will be available for $49.99 per 1-liter bottle. For more information, visit woodfordreserve.com.

Sagamore Spirit

Sugar, spice and everything…whiskey! That’s what Sagamore Spirit’s new Rum Cask Finish Rye Whiskey is made of. The limited-edition offering is the Maryland-based brand’s newest addition to the Sagamore Spirit Reserve Series. Sagamore Spirit Rum Cask Finish Rye Whiskey is available in a 750ml bottle for $79. For more information, visit sagamorespirit.com.