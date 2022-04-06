15 STARS Whiskey Hits Shelves, Pays Homage to Kentucky History

Bardstown, Ky.–15 STARS, a whiskey brand that honors Kentucky’s rich distilling heritage from 1795 until today, will hit shelves in early April. The company’s first release is its Timeless Reserve, a marriage of Kentucky bourbons aged 14 years and older. In addition to the new releases, Founders Rick Johnson and Ricky Johnson, will use special strains of corn, a black corn and a patriotic mix of red, white and blue corn, for future releases being distilled and warehoused in Bardstown, Kentucky.

“At a time when bourbon production is increasingly taking place across the country, we’re doubling down on Kentucky,” said Head Blender Ricky Johnson. “We see this brand as a way to pay tribute to more than 225 years of Kentucky bourbon craftsmanship.”

This first release, distributed by Heritage Wine and Spirits, will roll out exclusively in Kentucky as a tribute to the 15th state. In addition to the whiskeys, the Johnsons have collected Kentucky historical items known as the 15 STARS collection. The collection, which includes a variety of rare Kentucky related artifacts, is currently housed online, but will be displayed at physical locations and tasting events in the future.

“Kentucky was once considered America’s “First West”, but it was so much more than just early pioneers. The Kentucky of 1795 was prosperous and growing with highly skilled craftspeople working their trades as silversmiths, furniture makers, artists, and distillers,” said Rick Johnson, an entrepreneur who has worked in whiskey-related industries including limestone and corn. “We want to honor these artisans with our brand and really give people a sense that like in those days, this whiskey comes from our hands to theirs.”

The first release will contain Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey from two different mash bills and ages to capture a more rounded, complex drinking experience. The Johnson’s use “flavor proofing” to present the whiskey at the proof that they believe provides the very best neat drinking experience for each release.

More on the whiskey:

The 15 STARS Timeless Reserve (MSRP $279) is a 103 proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey that contains a blend of 14-year-old and older whiskey.

Nose: On the nose, an indulgent bouquet of butterscotch and maple is highlighted by roasted nuts and tobacco.

Palate: Dark chocolate and molasses complement cream and vanilla to create an incredibly rich mouthfeel.

Finish: Dark chocolate carries over from the palate with initial notes of oak and coffee followed by a bold and enduring hazelnut finish

About 15 STARS

Started by father and son entrepreneurs Rick and Ricky Johnson, 15 STARS is a tribute to more than 225 years of Kentucky bourbon craftsmanship and pays homage to Kentucky, America’s 15th state. Bourbon lovers can find the initial release of 15 STARS Timeless Reserve at select retail locations in Kentucky. Future releases will incorporate innovative grains while still following the founders low barrel entry and flavor proofing technique. 15 STARS distills and bottles at Bardstown Bourbon Company In Bardstown KY.

For More Information:

http://www.15stars.com