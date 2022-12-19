1800 Tequila Launches ‘A New Taste for the Holidays’ Campaign

1800 Tequila, the world’s most awarded tequila line, is excited to announce their latest holiday campaign with 18 up-and-coming and established curators across the arts, fashion, lifestyle, sports, and spirits arenas to spread the magic of its ultra-premium 1800 Cristalino.

Tastemakers will include New York City jeweler, Greg Yuna, Dustin Yellen, Devin Brugman, and more to deliver taste in unexpected ways by participating in exclusive giveaways to their family, friends, and fanbase. Chosen for their expertise in taste, giveaways will vary per each tastemaker’s preference but will include a bottle of 1800 Cristalino for all winners.

As part of the larger series, 1800 Tequila is exclusively collaborating with Greg Yuna to gift a limited-edition custom tequila set inclusive of one agave plant-inspired decanter, one 1800 Tequila-inspired decanter charm, two engraved glasses with an 1800 x Greg Yuna logo etched on the bottom, two metal coasters with an 1800 x Greg Yuna logo etched on the top, and a voucher to purchase 1800 Cristalino to be delivered straight to your door.

Fans will have the opportunity to enter a drawing to win one of seven limited tequila sets during a premiere Live Stream featuring Greg Yuna on Monday, December 19th at 3:30pm EST, exclusively on the NTWRK app.

“This collaboration challenged me creatively because it really pushed me to understand how I define taste and how I showcase that in through my designs. Like, 1800 not only has great taste in tequila but also in design – have you seen that 1800 Cristalino bottle?” said Greg Yuna. “ So I really had to think, how do I bring taste to this in my own way and I think we’ve truly been able to come up with something very luxe and innovative through these custom tequila sets.”

Outside of these giveaways, fans all around the country can share the magic of 1800 Cristalino with their loved ones this holiday season by purchasing a bottle on Drizly.com or ReserveBar.com and elevating their taste for the holidays with 1800’s new holiday cocktails such as the Crystallized Cosmo, The Countdown, and more.

About 1800 Tequila

1800 Tequila, the world’s most awarded tequila and the #1 premium tequila brand in the U.S., is made with 100% blue Weber agave harvested at its peak in Tequila, Mexico. Named after the year of origin, 1800 Tequila has never wavered from its original formula and distillation process. Now, as the best taste in tequila, 1800 Tequila has reached category leadership through its liquid superiority, deep-rooted Mexican heritage and culture-driving collaborations with musicians and artists. The iconic bottle is also recognized for its trapezoidal shape, reminiscent of the centuries-old Mayan stone pyramids found throughout Mexico. Please visit 1800Tequila.com to learn more about the 1800 Tequila portfolio: Blanco, Coconut, Reposado, Añejo, Milenio, Cristalino, Colección and The Ultimate Margarita.

https://www.1800tequila.com/