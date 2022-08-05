2022 Pursuit United Bourbon and Pursuit United Rye Releases Get Bigger and Add New Batch Codes

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Pursuit Spirits, founded by the creators of the popular podcast Bourbon Pursuit, have announced the 2022 release of their award-winning Pursuit United Bourbon and Pursuit United Rye. Both releases feature older components and now have accompanying batch codes based on fan feedback. Distribution is also expanding into Ohio and New Mexico to reach more avid followers of the brand. These small-batch products will be available in limited quantities starting in August 2022 at a SRP of $65.

“Whiskey consumers are more educated than ever,” says Co-Founder Kenny Coleman. “I received countless messages from purchasers asking if the bottles they have were batch 1 or 2. After gathering more feedback from our most loyal fans, we decided to implement a new batch coding system. Now there is no mystery.” The new coding system starts with the number of the month. The following two letters are based on the last two digits of the year with A being 0 (zero), B is 1 (one), etc. This release of Pursuit United Bourbon and Pursuit United Rye is 7CC which represents July 22.

After the successful launch of Pursuit United Rye in 2021, the team decided to multiply its output by five and release a total of 10,446 bottles. In addition, the back of Pursuit United Rye labels will no longer display an age statement because all components are older than four years. “When I tasted through our barrels of rye whiskey, I knew this was going to be special,” says Co-Founder Ryan Cecil. “It’s not your traditional 95/5 rye because a major component is a corn heavy mashbill.” Pursuit United Rye was created for bourbon lovers with notes of brown sugar, baked cinnamon on green apples, and hints of citrus flavor followed by mint, tea, and cloves.

Pursuit United Bourbon features a new mashbill in the blend. “The types of barrels we used for the first two releases of Pursuit United were not available so we worked with Bardstown Bourbon Company to find a similar product of theirs,” Ryan Cecil said. “After multiple small-scale blends, I moved forward on a mashbill that has a little bit more rye. This delivers a

bit more spice and a deeper stone fruit taste.” Pursuit United Bourbon had a lower than anticipated yield with 10,794 bottles that will make their way to market.

Pursuit United Bourbon was recently crowned the Best Bourbon at the Spring 2022 John Barleycorn Awards while Pursuit United Rye took home double gold at the 2022 San Francisco International Spirits Competition. Both expressions are bottled at 108 proof and will be available in limited quantities in CO, GA, IL, KY, NM, OH, TN, TX and online at Seelbachs.com starting Friday August 5th.

About Pursuit Spirits

Founded in 2018 by the creators of the popular podcast Bourbon Pursuit, Pursuit Spirits is rooted in providing consumers an uncommon whiskey experience, focused on transparency and access to unique whiskeys. Today, Pursuit Spirits offers award-winning small-batch products with Pursuit United Bourbon and Pursuit United Rye as well as their single barrel product, Pursuit Series.

For More Information:

https://brbn.at/united22