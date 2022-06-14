291 Colorado Whiskey Announces Straight Bourbon Whiskey Batch #3

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.— As part of its highly anticipated, annual summer release season, 291 Colorado Whiskey is releasing 291 Colorado Straight Bourbon Whiskey (Batch #3) on June 14 (National Bourbon Day). Matured in deep-charred, new American white oak barrels, this limited-edition, barrel select release is batched from whiskey harvested at five, four and two years. Head distiller, Eric Jett notes, “Batch #3 of our 291 Colorado Straight Bourbon Whiskey strikes the perfect balance between spicy and sweet.” The aroma is full of cinnamon graham crackers (heavy on the cinnamon), cloves, and white pepper. But this spice is equally met with dried cherries and cacao powder, along with a touch of earthy rooibos tea and fresh pine sap. It’s an aroma that continues to surprise and entice as more time is spent with it.

The palate shares many of the same qualities as the nose, but with fire roasted oranges joining the mix. The cacao powder from the nose transforms into a subtle chocolate syrup on the palate. Cinnamon, oak, and citrus linger for what feels like forever on the finish, and the 133.4 proof leaves a very pleasant warmth. This is a big, bold, and spicy bourbon. “With fewer than five hundred bottles, this limited edition release is a one-of-a-kind Father’s Day gift for the rugged, refined, and perhaps a bit rebellious, dad,” said Michael Myers, CEO and founding distiller of 291.

The bulk of the whiskey will be sold at the 291 Tasting Room (4242 N. Nevada Ave) and select retailers. The special release, presented at 133.4 proof, will have a MSRP of $199.00.

More info on the release:

291 Colorado Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished with Aspen Wood Staves Batch #3 447 bottles

133.4 Proof / 66.7% abv

Spices: cinnamon graham crackers, cloves, white pepper Sweet: cacao powder

Wood: oak, pine

Fruit: dried cherries, roasted oranges

Earthy: rooibos tea

About 291 Colorado Whiskey

291 Colorado Whiskey is a uniquely American story – honoring the Western whiskey of a bygone era, 291 is the passion project of a former New York City fashion photographer and was first created in a small basement from a one-of-a-kind still constructed from old copper photographic plates. 291 is Hardmade the Colorado Way, grain to barrel to bottle, and the distillery’s whiskeys are finished with toasted staves of Colorado aspen trees. 291 has been earning awards and recognition since its first run off the still in 2011. Named 2022 Icons of Whiskey American Craft Producer of the Year, World’s Best Wheat Whiskey in 2021 and World’s Best Rye Whiskey in 2018, as well as Best American New Make in 2022, 2021 and 2020 by the World World Whiskies Awards. The distillery has also earned 18 Liquid Gold designations from the Whisky Bible and similar high-altitude recognition from The San Francisco International Spirits Competition, The Ascot Awards and numerous other competitions and publications.

For More Information:

https://distillery291.com/