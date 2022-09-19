3 Badge Beverage Corp. Launches New Websites Across Mixology Portfolio

SONOMA, Calif.— Sonoma-based wine and spirits négociant, 3 Badge Beverage Corporation, unveiled new websites for its Mixology portfolio. The refresh includes new looks for Bozal Mezcal, Uncle Val’s Gin, Kirk & Sweeney Rum, Pasote Tequila, Quechol Sotol, Benjamin Chapman Whiskey, and La Pivón Vermouth for 3 Badge’s Mixology portfolio.

The new websites prominently showcase the unique stories behind each brand, through sleek imagery, compelling copy, and a robust catalog of recipes. An updated “Where to Buy” section powered by Grappos better enables customers to find 3 Badge spirits products locally with a dynamic new store locator.

This announcement coincides with 3 Badge’s promotions of longtime company creatives, Elyse LaBrucherie, from Marketing Manager to Director of Marketing, and Kristen Boelen, to Art Manager from Senior Graphic Designer.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new mixology portfolio websites along with the promotions of Elyse LaBrucherie to Director of Marketing and Kristen Boelen to Art Manager, respectively,” said 3 Badge founder and president, August Sebastiani. “These striking new websites represent the culmination of 3 Badge’s marketing and design achievements over the years, and we can’t think of a better way to commemorate that success than by celebrating the talents behind them.”

In her new role, LaBrucherie will plan, develop, and execute domestic and global marketing strategies and brand-specific programs across the company’s continually evolving eclectic enology and mixology portfolios. Elyse joined 3 Badge in 2015 as an associate marketing manager, working her way up through the ranks to Director of Marketing. Before her employment with 3 Badge, LaBrucherie spent nearly four years at Truett-Hurst Wines in a variety of marketing positions, most notably as Associate Brand Manager.

Boelen has managed the now iconic labels and looks for 3 Badge products for over six years, joining 3 Badge in 2016 as a graphic designer. In her new role, she will oversee all aspects of design creation and execution across the négociant’s diverse portfolio. Prior to joining 3 Badge, Boelen worked as a graphic designer for DESIGN X FIVE and Le Manoir des Impressionnistes, Le Moulin Saint Georges, La Cave – a four-star hotel, restaurant, and spa in Honfleur, France.

About 3 Badge Beverage Corporation

Established in 2015, 3 Badge Beverage Corporation is a négociant representing an innovative portfolio of terroir-driven wines and craft spirits from around the globe. Headquartered out of a historic, refurbished fire station in Sonoma, California, 3 Badge is led by fourth-generation vintner August Sebastiani. Named for his grandfather’s volunteer firefighting service badges, 3 Badge is built upon a philosophy of exceptional craftsmanship and commitment to place. 3 Badge Mixology offers Bozal Mezcal, Uncle Val’s Gin, Kirk & Sweeney Rum, Pasote Tequila, Quechol Sotol, Benjamin Chapman Whiskey, and La Pivón Vermouth, while 3 Badge Enology includes Gehricke Wines from Sonoma, Tree Fort Wines from the Central Coast, Cedar + Salmon wines from the Pacific Northwest, and Guinigi Wines from Italy. Additional information can be found at 3badge.com.

