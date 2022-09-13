30A Distilling Co Partners With Vintage Distribution

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla.— 30A Distilling Co has signed with Vintage Distributors to bring their line of craft Floridian spirits to retail and restaurant partners throughout the Florida Panhandle region. Serving Pensacola to Panama City, Florida since 2012, Vintage Distributors brings local expertise and relationships to the table.

Owner Brian Rabon says, “Choosing a distributor is a “big” decision for a startup craft distillery. We went with Vintage because of their “world class” customer service and established relationships here on HWY 30A.”

Find 30A Distilling Co bottles on the shelves of 30A retailers such as Neat, Driftwood Wine & Spirits, Shunk Gulley Liquor & Wine, Kwicker Liquor, and Carousel Supermarket, and behind the bar at Perfect Pig Grill and Fish House! More coming soon!

Inspired by the beautiful beaches dotting the Gulf Of Mexico, 30A produces premium Floridian craft spirits. Made with regionally sourced ingredients, 30A’s starting product line up includes Blue Mountain Beach Bourbon, Seacrest Community Rum, Seagrove Community Vodka, Grayton Beach American Agave Spirits and more, all available at its Santa Rosa Beach tasting room.

30A Distilling Co creates craft spirits out of simple ingredients. Distilled nearby from high-quality ingredients, 30A Distilling Co prides themselves on choosing local and being transparent about what’s in the bottle. 30A Distilling Co’s collection of spirits are a celebration of the beauty and culture surrounding the Emerald Coast. Visit the distillery for tasting flights, innovative cocktails, distillery tours and a healthy dose of Southern hospitality.

About 30A Distilling Co

30A Distilling Co was founded in pursuit of the best life by local entrepreneur Brian Rabon: “We’ve chased sunsets all around the world and have never found a slice of paradise quite like this place we call home! Our colorful and laidback community embraces living well, kicking back and escaping the ordinary — what better way to do that than with a quality drink in hand?

