6 New Memorial Day-Ready RTD Cocktails

With Memorial Day just around the corner, many brands are launching new ready-to-drink cocktails for your celebration. In this gallery, we highlight some of the notable new releases from the past month, including new formats from Onda and Spritz Society and fresh flavor releases from Monaco Cocktails and Cardinal Spirits. We also highlight House of Love, a new collection of cocktails and mocktails created by Svedka in partnership with RuPaul.

Onda

Just in time for summer, Onda Tequila Seltzer has announced the launch of its new 4-packs. The new format is offered in two tropical flavors from Onda’s Paradise Collection: Mango and Pineapple. The Onda Tequila Seltzer 4-pack is available for $11.99. For more information, visit drinkonda.com.

Monaco Cocktails

Spirit-based canned cocktail maker Monaco Cocktails expanded its portfolio with the addition of Watermelon Crush, described as a “perfect fusion of fresh watermelon with agave tequila flavors,” according to the brand. Each 12 oz. can contains two 1.5 oz. shots (9% ABV). For more information, visit drinkmonaco.com.

House of Love

Production company World of Wonder has partnered with RuPaul and Svedka for the launch of House Love, a collection of canned cocktails and mocktails. The lineup consists of four cocktails (Watermelon Vodka, Tangerine Margarita, Strawberry Daiquiri and Pomegranate Lime Tequila) and two mocktails (Ginger Mule and Colada). House of Love is offered in 4-packs of 12 oz. cans and in 24-can “viewing boxes.” For more information, visit houseoflovecocktails.com.

Tequila Cazadores

Tequila Cazadores’ latest offering, Ranch Water, is set to hit store shelves this month. The new beverage is crafted with 100% Blue Weber Agave and combines Tequila Cazadores Blanco with sparkling mineral water and fresh lime juice. Canned at 5.9% ABV, Tequila Cazadores Ranch Water will be available for $14.99 per 4-pack. For more information, visit cazadores.com/us/en/.

Ohza

Massachusetts-based canned mimosa company Ohza introduced two new flavors to its lineup: Pineapple and Grapefruit. The former has 120 calories and 4 grams of sugar while the latter has 110 calories and 2 grams of sugar. Both flavors are available for $9.99 per 4-pack. For more information, visit ohzamimosas.com.

Spritz Society

Spritz Society announced the launch of its first-ever variety 8-pack in time for Memorial Day. The variety pack contains two cans of each of the brand’s four flavors (Grapefruit, Blood Orange, Pineapple and Lemon). Each 8.4 oz. can (6% ABV) has 120 calories. For more information, visit spritzsociety.com.

Cardinal Spirits

Indiana-based craft distillery Cardinal Spirits announced the release of its newest canned cocktail, Florita Tequila Soda. The fizzy summer sipper combines tequila with Cardinal Spirits’ Flora liquer, a spirit infused with elderflower, jasmine, hibiscus and raspberries and bubbly citrus soda. Cardinal Spirits Florita Tequila Soda (5.8% ABV) is available for $13.99 per 4-pack. For more information, visit cardinalspirits.com.

Rum Point

Brew Pipeline announced the upcoming launch of Rum Point, a line of six island-inspired cocktails. The lineup features Pirate (Root Beer & Vanilla), Shipwreck (Ginger & Lime), Cool Out (Cucumber Cooler), Duppy (Pineapple Coconut), Ah Wah (Watermelon Punch) and Bobo (Mango Mojito). The drinks, which range from 7.5% to 9.3% ABV, will be available in 4-packs and an 8-can variety pack this summer. For more information, visit brewpipeline.com.