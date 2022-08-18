6 Recently Launched Summer RTD Cocktails

Though fall is just around the corner, many beverage brands and distilleries are still rolling out summer-inspired RTD cocktails. Check out this gallery for the most recent releases from brands like Cathead Distillery, Reed’s and OTR Premium Cocktails.

MARGS

Canned margarita maker MARGS has introduced a new product format to its lineup: boxed MARGS. Available in five flavors – Classic, Mango, Coconut, Spicy and Mezcal – each 3.5L box makes up to 25 cocktails. The MARGS box will soon be available for $39.99. For more information, visit sipmargs.com.

Cathead Distillery

Mississippi’s oldest legal distillery, Cathead Distillery, launched a new line of RTD sparkling vodka sodas: Cathead Sparkling Sunsetters. Available in four flavors – Raspberry, Mango, Ginger Pineapple and Cucumber Mint – each 12 oz. slim can (5% ABV) has just 97 calories. Cathead Distillery Sparkling Sunsetters are available in a variety 8-pack at select retailers across Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee. For more information, visit catheaddistillery.com.

Slow & Low

Slow & Low is slated to expand its RTD lineup with two new offerings this fall: Whiskey Sunshine and Whiskey Buck. The former is a fresh twist on the Rye Whiskey Collins, with flavor notes of lemon, yuzu, orange and grapefruit. The latter is a mule cocktail featuring ginger, lemon, rye whiskey and ginger beer. Both drinks contain 10% ABV per 200ml can. For more information, visit drinkslowandlow.com.

Reed’s

Connecticut-based ginger beverage brand Reed’s splashed into the RTD cocktail category with its Hard Ginger Ale. Available in four varieties – Mango, Pineapple Coconut, Cherry Lime and Watermelon Strawberry – each 12 oz. can contains 5% ABV and 100 calories. The variety 8-pack featuring all four flavors is available at retailers nationwide.

The brand also recently introduced a Zero Sugar Stormy Mule (7% ABV) across the West Coast. Reed’s described the drink as a “keto-friendly take on the iconic Dark and Stormy.” The new offering is available at retailers across Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon and Washington for $11.99-$14.99 per 4-pack of 12 oz. cans and $2.99-$4.99 per single 16 oz. can. For more information, visit drinkreeds.com.

OTR Premium Cocktails

OTR Cocktails has added a new, permanent portfolio addition: Espresso Martini. The ready-to-serve drink is made with dark espresso coffee liquor and Effen Vodka, matching “flavors of bold roasted espresso with dark chocolate tasting notes and vanilla undertones,” according to the brand. OTR Espresso Martini is available in-store nationwide and online through Drizly and Instacart for a suggested retail price of $12.99 per 350ml bottle (20% ABV). It is also available in 200ml and 100ml bottles. For more information, visit otrcocktails.com.