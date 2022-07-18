818 Tequila Announces Global Expansion with ChinaBev LLC Partnership

818 Tequila, the award-winning sustainable tequila brand founded by Kendall Jenner, announced its expansion into China through a partnership with ChinaBev LLC, China’s leading independent importer and distributor of foreign spirits brands.

China is a dynamic market and the largest consumer of spirits in the world. For 818 Tequila, China is a perfect opportunity to reach an excited young market.

“818 Tequila is thrilled to take its first step outside North America with ChinaBev, an industry-leading importer and distributor of alcoholic beverages in China,” said Mike Novy, 818 Tequila president and COO. “Our US launch in May 2021 sparked interest globally, which quickly led to our expansion into the Caribbean and most recently, Canada. Partnering with ChinaBev is a natural next step in bringing our ultra-smooth, award-winning liquid to consumers globally.”

Starting August 18, 2022, ChinaBev will launch 818 Tequila in a curated group of premium on-premise listings in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu and Shenzhen. This will be supported by limited nationwide e-commerce before rolling out to all major cities across Mainland China in October where the primary focus will be on on-premise and direct to consumer e-commerce channels.

“ChinaBev is thrilled to partner with Kendall, Mike and the 818 team to bring 818 Tequila to China for the first time,” said Paul Gelinas, ChinaBev co-founder. “818’s super-smooth flavor profile and unique brand voice will allow us to reach beyond the limitations of China’s traditional tequila category, while engaging a broad audience both on-premise and through e-commerce. We look forward to working with 818 to become the super-premium category leader in our market, and to building greater awareness of high-quality tequila here in China.”

Crafted from 100% Blue Weber Agave in Jalisco, Mexico, 818 Tequila features three expressions – Blanco, Reposado and Añejo, and is currently available across the U.S and Canada, and in select markets in the Caribbean.

For More Information:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/818-tequila-announces-global-expansion-with-chinabev-llc-partnership-301587733.html?tc=eml_cleartime