Advanced Spirits Announces Multi-Year Finance Deal With Sweetens Cove Spirits Company

HOUSTON, Texas and NASHVILLE, Tenn.— Advanced Spirits is pleased to announce the closing of a multi-year finance deal with Sweetens Cove Spirits Company. In this agreement, Advanced Spirits will fund bourbon production and procurement for Sweetens Cove to ensure long-term growth and stability of their premium product pipeline.

“Advanced Spirits is proud to partner with Sweetens Cove and their impressive leadership team,” said Rob Arnold, Ph.D., President of Advanced Spirits. “The rapid growth and success since their launch is truly impressive, and we are excited to support such a promising company.”

Sweetens Cove Spirits Company was founded in 2019 by a group of Founders/Owners including Peyton Manning, Andy Roddick, Mark Rivers, and others. Shortly after, the group partnered with pioneering whiskey industry figure Marianne Eaves as Master Blender. Their Sweetens Cove Tennessee Bourbon was called the #1 Celebrity Spirit in the World by Esquire Magazine. In 2022, they released a new, all-access expression called Sweetens Cove Kennessee, which is a marriage of Kentucky and Tennessee bourbons that are then finished with toasted sugar maple wood.

“This is an exciting and pivotal time for Sweetens Cove, as we exponentially grow our product offerings and expand to new markets,” said Mark Rivers, Sweetens Cove’s Managing Partner. “Securing our long-term inventory needs with a capital partner like Advanced Spirits will ensure we continue to bring award winning whiskeys to market while also meeting consumer demand.”

“At Advanced Spirits, we are pleased that another high-profile brand recognized the advantages of our capital and supply solutions,” said Arnold. “Procuring inventory is a critical aspect of brand building, but it presents many financial and logistical challenges, especially within aged spirits such as bourbon and other whiskeys. Our company aims to minimize these challenges for our brand partners, ensuring they have the necessary supply to meet their sales and innovation goals.”

Sweetens Cove bourbons can be purchased in multiple states across the U.S., including Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Colorado, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Nevada, and Illinois.

About Sweetens Cove Spirits Company

Sweetens Cove is an artisan purveyor of fine bourbons based in Tennessee and named for the renowned Sweetens Cove Golf Club in South Pittsburg, located between Nashville and Chattanooga. Operating since 2020 with annual bourbon releases, Sweetens Cove is now one of the fastest-growing prestige brands in the spirits world.

The Sweetens Cove Golf Club started it all, called the “Little Course That Could” by the New York Times for its world-class architecture and heart-warming backstory. Sweetens has ranked as one of the Top 50 golf experiences in the U.S., according to the GolfWeek Modern 100 List, which has also rated it as the best 9-hole course in America. It has been described as “Field of Dreams Meets Tin Cup” for its cult-like following, summer camp-like vibe and breathtaking design and environment. The course has also been known for its long-standing ritual of first-time players taking a celebratory shot of whiskey on the first tee, prior to beginning their rounds.

In 2019, a group of friends, including Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Andy Roddick, Jim Nantz, Mark Rivers and others, acquired the public Golf Club and launched the Spirits Company, with a vision of preserving and protecting the legacy and accessibility of the course and building a craftsmanship-centered spirits portfolio.

About Advanced Spirits

Advanced Spirits is an innovative industry growth collaborator that specializes in the procurement, financing, and aging of whiskies for their brand partners. They also have extensive experience in operations, sensory science, and flavor chemistry, which their brand partners can leverage to ensure quality and drive innovation. Advanced Spirits is led by Rob Arnold, Ph.D., former Master Distiller for Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co.

For More Information:

https://advanced-spirits.com/