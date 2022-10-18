Åhus Akvavit Midvinter Blend Captures the Spirit of the Season

After winning a gold medal at the 2022 Bartender Spirits Awards, Swedish aquavit brand Åhus Akvavit introduces its limited seasonal blend to the US market.

Åhus Akvavit Midvinter is the latest expression of over a century of aquavit heritage from the Spiritchurch distillery in Åhus, Sweden. Inspired by cozy winter celebrations, Åhus Akvavit Midvinter’s nuanced flavor profile provides a sophisticated option for seasonal imbibing

This botanical blend laces classic aquavit botanicals caraway and fennel with bright, cheerful winter apple, fresh lemon peel, warm vanilla and a touch of cinnamon. It’s bottled at 38% ABV and contains no sugar or additives.

Åhus Akvavit’s production process is meticulous, as each botanical is macerated and distilled separately, then blended after determining the perfect cut of each distillate. Midvinter also includes a special distillate made of winter apples grown in the south of Sweden.

“While it’s typical for aquavit distillers to make a Christmas edition, Åhus Akvavit is a global spirit, so we chose instead to focus on capturing the botanicals and flavors associated with the season, a little Swedish winter magic, in hopes of creating new memories and traditions no matter where you’re drinking it,” says Master Distiller Anna Randrup.

Midvinter can be enjoyed the traditional Swedish way, as chilled shots sipped alongside lavish holiday meals or mixed into a wide variety of cocktails. It adds warm spice to mulled mine, cider and hot toddies as well as stirred cocktails and tiki-inspired builds.

Åhus Akvavit Midvinter is available in the US only. It’s distributed nationwide through a partnership with The Craft Spirits Cooperative and can be purchased online via ahusakvavit.com and drinkfellows.com

Aquavit, the heritage drink of Scandinavia, is a botanical spirit that features caraway and/or dill as the lead flavors. While chilled shots of their traditional spirit taken alongside hearty celebratory meals has long been the preferred style of Scandinavian drinkers, a different generation is discovering new ways to experience aquavit. Today, bartenders scour the globe – and their own backyards, for interesting ingredients to add to their toolbox. With the same infectious curiosity that brought attention to regional spirits like gin and mezcal, these cocktail gatekeepers are breathing new life into aquavit.

About Åhus Akvavit

Åhus Akvavit is the culmination of over a century of locally honed distillation methods from its provenance and namesake, Åhus, a tiny seaside village in southern Sweden. For many decades, our distillery was the country’s hub for aquavit production. Today we make only one: Åhus Akvavit, a modern expression of our heritage and craftsmanship. Launched in 2016 in Sweden, UK and the US, Åhus Akvavit is a fresh, contemporary spirit that’s reimagining aquavit, one botanical at a time.

Åhus Akvavit is owned by The Absolut Company and distributed in the United States by The Craft Spirits Cooperative.

For More Information:

https://www.ahusakvavit.com/en