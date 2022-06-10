Aimsir Distilling Co. Releases Vættir Aquavit

PORTLAND, Ore.— The Aimsir Distilling Co., (pronounced aim-sure), a Portland-based maker of award-winning whiskey and gin, announces the release of its newest spirit, Vættir Aquavit (pronounced vay-teer). Named after the spirits of Norse mythology, including elves, dwarves, gods, and giants, Vættir Aquavit will be available at the Emerald Room at Aimsir Distilling starting June 24, 2022, and in Oregon liquor stores in July.

Founded in 2020 by Christine and Stephen Hopkins, Portland’s Aimsir Distilling Co. is a tribute to their family’s Irish heritage, a way to cultivate community, a chance to bring people together, and a brand new frontier for exploration. Aimsir has won many awards for its world-class spirits and packaging, most recently winning three awards by the American Distilling Institute in its 2022 International Spirits Competition (Best of Category – Bottled & Blended Spirit – Flavored Whiskey, Silver Medal: Cold Brew Bourbon, Silver Medal – Bottled & Blended Spirit: Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Bronze Medal Excellence in Packaging: Cold Brew Bourbon).

Aimsir’s newest release, Vættir Aquavit, offers a balanced expression of the bold anise and caraway flavors most commonly associated with Aquavit and balances them with citrus undertones and a lightly floral finish. The spirit is balanced and approachable; excellent on its own or in any classic cocktail. Recommended pairings include fried chicken, oysters, chocolate, prosciutto.

“When done just right, a good aquavit forces you to pause and pay attention,” says Aimsir distiller Andy Robinson. “Aquavit is unique and deserves a home in Portland’s vast and massively creative spirits and cocktail culture.”

Enjoy Vættir Aquavit neat, or in its signature serve, the White Negroni.

“The celebration of Midsummer aligns nicely with the ethos and values of Portland,” says Robinson. “Aquavit is the traditional spirit of Midsummer, the Scandinavian celebration of light, warmth, and nature, and with a locally made Vættir Aquavit, we think Portland is ready to expand its appreciation for the spirit, and join us in celebrating Midsummer.”

To celebrate the launch of Vættir Aquavit, Aimsir is hosting a Midsummer Mini Market and Party in the parking lot of the Emerald Room at Aimsir Distilling, Aimsir’s restaurant and tasting room in NE Portland. The all-ages and pup-friendly event will feature local food & beverage vendors, Nordic-inspired craft makers, a kid-friendly art station, and unique sweet and savory Aquavit pairings. June 24, 2022, 4-9 p.m. 2117 NE Oregon St Suite 202, Portland, OR 97232.

White Negroni:

1 oz Vættir Aquavit

1oz Campari

1 oz Lillet Blanc

Combine all ingredients in a rocks glass. Add a large ice cube, stir until chilled. Garnish with a citrus twist.

About The Aimsir Distilling Co.

The Aimsir Distilling Co. was created to bring people together. In 2020, Christine and Stephen Hopkins founded The Aimsir Distilling Co. and opened The Emerald Room, a family-friendly full bar and restaurant for all. Part of Portland’s famous Distillery Row, Aimsir’s award-winning spirits are batch-distilled. Its list of award-winning spirits include Bourbon Whiskey, Cold Brew Bourbon, Aitil House Gin, Rosé Gin, and Vættir Aquavit. Aimsir spirits can be found in liquor stores in Oregon and at the Emerald Room at Aimsir Distilling in Northeast Portland.

Aimsir’s spirits have won the following awards:

Aitil House Gin: 2021 Double Gold, Best of Class, and Best of Category by American Distilling Institute (ADI), 91 point score and an inclusion in the 100 Best Spirits (2021) by Wine Enthusiast.

Cold Brew Bourbon: 2022 Best Flavored Whiskey (ADI), Bronze Medal Excellence in Packaging (ADI),

Straight Bourbon Whiskey: 2022 Silver Medal, bottled and blended spirit category (ADI), 2022 Double Gold (San Francisco Spirits Competition)

For More Information:

https://aimsirdistilling.com/