ALL HANDS COCKTAILS Achieves Full Texas Expansion with Authorization at Spec’s, WB Liquors + Total Wine & More

HOUSTON, Texas— TEXAS, we have a cocktail. In less than 6 months, Houston-based All Hands Craft Cocktails has successfully expanded into the broader Texas retail landscape by securing critical chain placements at Total Wine & More, Fossil Creek, Goody Goody Liquor and most recently, Spec’s and WB Liquors – just in time to stock the shelves before the Fourth of July weekend.

ALL HANDS entered the booming RTD category in Q4 of 2021, delivering bar-strength, craft vodka cocktails in the convenience of an ‘adventure proof’ can. The team wanted to ensure their on-the-go provisions are as close to a bar experience as possible. They set their sights on uncompromising quality, selecting only ultra-premium ingredients and canning their final product at a hefty 10% ABV, which has successfully begun to disrupt the status quo of the RTD category shoppers have come to know. While most other offerings on the shelves are crafted with malt liquor or mystery spirit basesn and are generally half the alcohol by volume, ALL HANDS has delivered a more premium alternative and the market response has far-exceeded their expectations.

The consumer demand for something better has been evident through ALL HANDS’ rapid success at these key Texas chains who continually see rolling sellouts and are consistently requesting more product than forecasted allocations. With over 250 off-premise retail accounts already on board leading into the summer months, they anticipate performance high above their initial plan.

“At this early stage for our brand, the most important metric is velocity, or the rate at which we sell when we’re available on shelves. So we couldn’t be happier to see ALL HANDS depleting at lightning speed unanimously across these chain accounts. Now of course that’s creating out-of-stock issues across the state as retailers struggle to keep us in stock, but as problems go, we’ll take it”, says Josh Sanders, Founder + CEO.

The ALL HANDS team further validated their portfolio’s taste profile with another gold medal from the San Francisco Spirits Competition, this time for Ruby Red Grapefruit Vodka Soda. After winning a gold medal for their Raspberry Lemonade cocktail in 2021, this win sets them apart as 1 of only 2 RTD brands who were awarded gold medals consecutively the last two years.

ALL HANDS currently offers 5 ready-to-drink cocktails: classic Vodka Tonic and 4 flavored Vodka Soda’s (Ruby Red Grapefruit, Cherry Limeade, Raspberry Lemonade & Cranberry) all made with grade 9, 6x distilled craft vodka, sparkling water and all natural flavors. Their cocktails are available in 6 can variety packs or 4 can single-flavor packs.

Founded in Houston, Texas in 2021, ALL HANDS is a premium canned cocktail brand.

