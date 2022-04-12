Astral Tequila Now Available Nationwide

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Slowly nurtured by the cyclical passing of warm daylight skies and cool luminous nights, Astral Tequila has arrived to brighten every moment. Astral, which means of the stars, is a new super-premium tequila crafted with 100% Blue Weber agave, nourished by the good energy that seeps from the sun and stars to infuse cocktails with bright bursts of citrus. Each time a bottle of Astral Tequila is opened, the vibrancy from the sun and stars is released anew.

Astral Tequila’s production process is steeped in tradition and features a unique milling process using the tahona, a stone wheel which crushes the juices from the agave fibers. Those crushed fibers, or bagazo, are then used in the fermentation process to make use of more of the agave plant. This technique embraces the true character and flavor of the agave to create a complex yet smooth tequila with notes of crisp citrus, clover honey, and bright white pepper, with underlying agave and an abundance of tropical fruit.

“We’re incredibly proud to introduce Astral Tequila. Our traditional and time intensive process creates a delicious, unique Tequila, made to be enjoyed with close friends for brighter cocktails and connections,” shares Christina Choi, Senior Vice President of Tequila, Diageo North America. “We also recognize that connections go far beyond drinks at the table, which is why we’re giving back to the community through our sustainability initiative where we upcycle our spent agave fibers to make bricks that will be used to create new places for people to gather in local communities in Mexico. That’s what Astral Tequila is all about, brightening connections.”

In celebration of the launch, Astral Tequila is introducing The House of Astral, a new-to-world celestial getaway that provides guests with an incredible experience filled with the vibrancy from the sun and stars, just like Astral Tequila. Located just outside of Joshua Tree National Park, lauded as one of the greatest dark sky locations in the country, The House of Astral is curated in partnership with acclaimed astrologer Aliza Kelly, the brand’s In-House ‘ASTRALogist’, to authentically create activities guided by the cosmos.

“There is no limit to how we can use astrology to help inform and guide our journeys and I’m thrilled to join Astral Tequila as the In-House ASTRALogist to do just that,” said Aliza Kelly. “We’re all extremely unique, but we’re also all connected by the sun and stars, and working with Astral Tequila to curate experiences like The House of Astral and select cocktail recipes best suited for each zodiac sign, are such amazing ways to circulate the goodness that we can give and receive.”

Starting today, US residents 21+ can enter for the chance to win a getaway to The House of Astral in late September, 2022 around the Fall Equinox with up to five of their closest friends (21+) by visiting HouseofAstral.com.

Astral Tequila Blanco is best mixed into a Stellar Margarita and enjoyed with friends during Azure Hour, the magical point in the day when the sun and stars meet.

Astral Tequila Blanco is currently available nationwide wherever spirits are sold for an SRP of $34.99. Please remember to enjoy Astral Tequila responsibly.

For More Information:

https://www.astraltequila.com/