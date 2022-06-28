ATIAN Rose Gin Now Available in Select US Markets

Now available in select US markets, ATIAN is a vapor distilled, super-premium gin infused with 13 hand-picked botanicals from South Africa. Inspired by the connection formed between two sides of the world, ATIAN transports you to where the Atlantic and Indian Oceans meet, a place with a rich history in spice trading where collaboration forges opportunity and history inspires craft.

Merging traditional gin botanicals with those unique to the region, ATIAN is infused with Rooibos, liquorice plant, buchu, juniper, cubeb, cardamom, lemon, grapefruit, African ginger, almond, coriander, rose hips and rose geranium. A blend of crisp citrus, gentle rose and delicate herbs and spices offers an authentic glimpse into South Africa’s incredible flora, evoking a sense of adventure that begs to be shared. The versatile liquid is complex enough to enjoy neat or on ice, while also mixing seamlessly into a variety of modern and classic cocktails. A delicate and natural shade of pink to mirror the elegance of the rose botanicals, ATIAN (43% ABV) is a refined dry gin with no sugar added.

Quality has been and will always remain ATIAN’s top priority, a mission already recognized with awards including the Beverage Tasting Institute with 94 Points and a Gold Medal Exceptional rating, as well as the SIP Awards Gold Tasting Medal and Platinum Design Medal for Individual Bottle Design. Starting with a neutral spirit and a copper pot still to remove all sulfates and impurities, the distiller selects only the highest quality liquid from each batch and discards everything that does not reach ATIAN’s quality standard in an effort towards quality over quantity. The liquid is then introduced to the unique and delicate combination of botanicals from the floral kingdom of South Africa. The gin is vapor distilled, allowing the essential oils from the foraged botanicals to latch onto the vapors of the alcohol without disrupting any of the flavor profiles.

Crafted to conserve, ATIAN’s mission is to share the faraway flavors of sustainably sourced South African Fynbos with the world. Fynbos (meaning ‘fine plants’ in Afrikaans) is a small belt of natural vegetation located in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape provinces of South Africa, constituting about 80% of the Cape Floral Kingdom. With incredible biodiversity, more than 9,600 species can be found within the Cape Floral Kingdom (an area smaller than 90,000 square kilometers).

The founders’ passion for preservation dates back to where ATIAN began, with expansive native lands untouched and fluorescent wildflowers in abundance. Following the belief that the gin’s creation should never be at nature’s expense, ATIAN has partnered with FynbosLIFE, a non-profit organization based in Cape Town, that protects the local plant species through educational opportunities, a conservation nursery, and rehabilitation projects. The team shares a deep-rooted connection with the land and a passion for actively preserving its wonder, with a commitment to educational resources, rehabilitation projects, local wild plant cultivation, and horticultural skills training within the community.

First available in South Florida, ATIAN can be found at top bars and restaurants including Big Time Restaurant Group’s venues, SLS Miami Beach, Fontainebleau Miami Beach and more. ATIAN (SRP $49.99 / 750 ml) is also available in retailers including Portofino Wine Bank and Grove Liquors in Miami, and available online through Passion Spiritswith shipping to select markets across the country.

