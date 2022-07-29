Aupale Vodka Launches Its First RTD Cocktail

Aupale Vodka is launching a brand new product on the market — The Aupale Grapefruit Selzter!

Aupale Seltzer is redefining the ready-to-drink experience. Made of natural ingredients and cold pressed juices from disregarded fruits topped with rare New Zealand essence giving it a full depth experience.

It’s a perfect drink for conscious consumers looking for a premium experience that’s “Better for you”.

The new Aupale Seltzer completely redefines the ready-to-drink cocktails experience, crafted with purity in mind, naturally flavored, and sweetened with repurposed fruits.

Aiming for nothing less than premium quality, this Grapefruit Seltzer is:

Made with repurposed fruits, and helps reduce food waste

Bottled in 40% recycled glass bottles

Cold-pressed, all-natural flavors, unpasteurized, no preservatives or artificial sugar

No artificial flavors: Using only natural ingredients makes it easy to create wonderful, in depth recipes.

One shake is all it takes – Turn the bottle upside down and notice the fruit pulps!

Low in sugar and calories as it contains 2g of sugar and 110 calories per bottle: The natural sugar of the fruit is used and topped off based on the fruit’s maturity level.

The product is now available in Quebec.

For More Information:

https://www.aupalevodka.com/