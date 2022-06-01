Australia’s Bizzarro Canned Cocktails Land in the US

Australia’s most smashable canned cocktails are landing in the States this month, in the form of the Bizzarro Spritz (12.75% ABV) and the Bizzarro and Mischief Brew Tonic (5% ABV). Made by the winemakers at Delinquente Wine Co., these organic, sustainably packaged, and artisanal ready-to-drink low ABV canned cocktails are the perfect companions for go anywhere, drink anywhere aperitivo hour.

Both canned cocktails use Bizzarro Aperitivo as their base, the all-natural, Australian bitter aperitivo from Delinquente Wine Co. Bizzarro Aperitivo is gluten-free, vegan, biodynamic, and preservative-free, and is made in small batches with organic and biodynamic Vermentino and organically grown oranges and lemons from Australia’s Riverland. The two canned cocktails highlight a few of the ways you can drink Bizzarro in ready-to-drink format, with the Bizzarro Spritz playing a riff on the classic Spritz cocktail, and the Bizzarro and Mischief Brew Tonic lending a modern twist on a traditional Bengal Tonic.

The cans are available in 18 states, at retailers such as Gus’s Community Market, Verve, Wine Exchange, Melograna, Harper’s Club, and Luckysomm, and others.

