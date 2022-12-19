Barrell Craft Spirits Hires Kyle Beasley as Its New Facilities and Process Engineer

LOUSIVILLE, Ky.— Barrell Craft Spirits (BCS), the original independent blender of unique aged, cask strength whiskey recognized for its expertise since 2013, has hired Kyle Beasley as its new Facilities and Process Engineer. In this role, Kyle will be responsible for the planning and design of new facilities, operations and processes, and for the maintenance, codes and regulations for all BCS properties. He will report to Tripp Stimson, BCS Chief Whiskey Scientist/Chief of Distillery Operations.

Kyle most recently served as Senior Associate at BK Distillery Consultants where he created a new subsidiary company for Brown + Kubican PSC, focused on design solutions for distillers. Prior to that, he spent 20 years with Luckett & Farley —a leading architecture, engineering and interior design firm— in various roles, most recently as Vice President and Distilled Spirit Director.

“Kyle is a proven, strategic leader and a highly experienced distillery engineer that’s an excellent fit for the position and our company culture,” said Barrell Craft Spirits Founder Joe Beatrice. “We were fortunate to work with him on two past projects and saw firsthand his expertise and leadership in manufacturing, engineering and maintenance with a laser focus on design solutions and creative problem solving.”

Kyle earned his Bachelor of Science from Purdue University.

