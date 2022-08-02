Barrell Craft Spirits Introduces BCS Gray Label Dovetail

Louisville, Ky.— In 2018, Barrell Craft Spirits (BCS), launched Barrell Dovetail, which has since become a prominent expression within the company’s portfolio and the American Whiskey world, winning the Chairman’s Trophy at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge and earning a Double Gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Recently, the independent blender of unique aged, cask-strength sourced whiskey and rum, became intrigued with applying the concept of “Dovetail” to some of its older stocks.

The result is BCS Gray Label Dovetail, a limited edition expression which boasts the same award-winning blend of American Whiskey finished in rum, port and Dunn Vineyards Cabernet Barrels and uses the same finishing and blending method. The difference however, as with all of the company’s Gray Label offerings, is that BCS used older and more rare barrels, aged up to 20 years, to create this blend. The result is a beautifully balanced whiskey that is rooted in its classic, iconic counterpart.

“Barrell Dovetail quickly became an industry and fan favorite within our portfolio,” said BCS Founder Joe Beatrice. “BCS Gray Label Dovetail provided us with the opportunity to showcase this unique flavor profile with an elegant new depth. Innovation is the lifeblood of our company and we’re proud to push the boundaries of blending each day.”

Founded in 2013 in Louisville, Kentucky, BCS selects and blends products that explore different distillation methods, barrels and aging environments, and bottles them at cask strength. BCS’s extensive stocks of high-quality casks mean they can craft extraordinary blends that maximize the nuances of each ingredient. Creative finishes, a liberated approach to blending, and a deep-seated commitment to releasing each whiskey at cask strength guides every product release.

In addition to BCS Gray Label Dovetail, Barrell Craft Spirits® offers multiple other special releases that highlight its blending expertise including: Barrell Seagrass, which won Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition; Barrell Armida, which earned Best Barrel-Aged Bourbon at the LA Spirits Awards; the various other BCS Gray Label bottlings; and the ultra-rare BCS Gold Label line.

