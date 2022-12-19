Barrell Craft Spirits Promotes Stefanie Bair to Director of Sales – US

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Barrell Craft Spirits (BCS), the original independent blender of unique aged, cask-strength whiskey recognized for its expertise since 2013, has promoted Stefanie Bair to Director of Sales – US, effective January 1, 2023.

Stefanie joined Barrell Craft Spirits in 2019 as the Colorado Brand Development Manager and became Director of Sales (West) in January 2022. In her new role, she will assume responsibility for all major US markets, reporting to Chief Sales Officer William Schragis, who will continue to oversee Sales and Product Innovation Strategy. Previously, Stefanie worked as an On-Premise Specialist for William Grant & Sons in New York City and as a Brand Ambassador for Fernet/Fratelli Branca USA.

“We’re delighted to promote Stefanie, who contributes a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to our team,” said Barrell Craft Spirits Founder Joe Beatrice. “She’s a true talent when it comes to brand building, event management and product training. She’s also an excellent communicator with a keen eye for detail, all of which is essential for driving our future growth efforts in the US.”

Barrell Craft Spirits

Louisville-based Barrell Craft Spirits is the original, pre-eminent independent blender of unique, aged, cask strength whiskey and rum. Recognized for our blending expertise since 2013, we skillfully design, produce, and launch leading, unique products that surprise and delight whiskey aficionados and novices alike.

Barrell Craft Spirits, Barrell, Barrell Bourbon and Barrell Rye are registered trademarks owned by Barrell Craft Spirits LLC.

For More Information:

https://www.barrellbourbon.com/