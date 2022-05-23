Barrell Craft Spirits Unveils BCS Gold Label Seagrass

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— Barrell Craft Spirits (BCS), the award-winning independent blender of unique aged, cask-strength sourced whiskey and rum, will introduce BCS Gold Label Seagrass, the pinnacle of the BCS Seagrass Series, which also includes Barrell Seagrass and the limited-release BCS Gray Label Seagrass.

Available for pre-sale at BarrellBourbon.com, BCS Gold Label Seagrass features ultra-rare 20-year rye whiskey, meticulously sourced and finished in Martinique rum, Malmsey Madeira, and apricot brandy casks. The expression was distilled in Canada, and then crafted and bottled in Kentucky at cask strength, 128.12 proof (64.06% ABV).

“Gold Label Seagrass epitomizes our team’s expertise in global sourcing and blending, both in whiskey and finishing materials,” said BCS Founder Joe Beatrice. “This exceptional whiskey is remarkably flavorful, showcasing the best of the Seagrass profile in a whiskey that can only be made this complex and nuanced with time in the barrel.”

Founded in 2013 in Louisville, Kentucky, BCS selects and blends products that explore different distillation methods, barrels and aging environments, and bottles them at cask strength. BCS’s extensive stocks of high-quality casks mean they can craft extraordinary blends that maximize the nuances of each ingredient. Creative finishes, a liberated approach to blending, and a deep-seated commitment to releasing each whiskey at cask strength and without chill filtration guides every product release.

The BCS award-winning line of products, which includes batches, ongoing releases and limited releases, is currently sold in 48 states throughout the U.S. Beginning in mid-June, BCS Gold Label Seagrass will be available at select retailers and online via the BCS website. The suggested retail price for a 750ml bottle is $499.99.

About Barrell Craft Spirits

Barrell Craft Spirits is an independent blender of unique aged, cask-strength sourced whiskey and rum spirits, that is recognized for its blending expertise. The company selects and blends products that explore different distillation methods, barrels and aging environments, and bottles them at cask strength.

