Batch Announces Partnership With Spirit Hub

Batch is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Spirit Hub. The partnership with Spirit Hub will allow clients + customers to upgrade Batch gift sets to include wine, whiskey, and more. Spirit Hub features a curated collection of 1,500+ small batch spirits that take Batch’s gifts to the next level. Whether it’s Tito’s for an upcoming employee appreciation gift, a specialty craft whiskey for a client thank you or adding a spirit to one of Batch’s curated cocktail mixer kit, Spirit Hub and Batch has options for everyone. With a distinct craft focus of specialty small batch brands, Spirit Hub features great options for your favorite sipper or to try something new.

“This partnership and the option to add craft spirits to corporate gifts is an opportunity to elevate our gift sets, provide enhanced options for customers, and continue to curate unique offerings in the corporate gift space,” says co-founder Sam Davidson of Batch.

Taking their thoughtfully curated gift sets to the next level, gifting just got that much easier with Batch. When you are ready to order gift sets, Batch + Spirit Hub provides everything you need from project management, branding, packaging, customization, and delivery logistics.

For More Information:

https://batchusa.com/