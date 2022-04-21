Batch & Bottle Launches Premium Pre-Batched Cocktails

Batch & Bottle, a new premium range of Ready-to-Drink (RTD) cocktails from William Grant & Sons, the independent family-owned distiller, has officially launched!
As readers know, nothing signifies a night out quite like the experience of a perfect cocktail made by an expert bartender and enjoyed with close friends. Yet, at home, many hosts opt for wine or a basic spirit and mixer, because they are easier to make and serve—that is, until now.
Batch & Bottle brand highlights:
- With four premium, pre-batched, ready-to-serve cocktails, Batch & Bottle features some of the world’s most iconic spirits brands (i.e. Hendrick’s Gin, Monkey Shoulder Scotch, Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch and Reyka Vodka) and brings bar-ready cocktails directly into the home, effortlessly elevating any hosting occasion.
- Expressions include the Monkey Shoulder Lazy Old Fashioned, the brainchild of Joe Petch, the Monkey Shoulder Global Ambassador; the Reyka Rhubarb Cosmopolitan, which leverages the Icelandic glacial vodka and unique ingredients to create a reimagined twist on the classic cosmopolitan; the Glenfiddich Scotch Manhattan, which includes the secret ‘Granny Gordon’s bitters’ recipe for a cocktail that cannot be replicated anywhere else in the world; and the Hendrick’s Gin Martini, created by Ms. Lesley Gracie, the Hendrick’s Master Distiller, in collaboration with five of the world’s best bars—Brujas, Nutmeg & Clove, Yaldy, Maybe Sammy, and Nauticus—to deliver a light, yet intriguingly complex flavor.
- This launch offers customers a delicious and convenient pre-mixed cocktail, perfect for at-home celebrations such as backyard gatherings and simple date nights. All imbibers have to do is chill, pour and garnish.
- This launch marks parent company William Grant & Sons’ first major foray into the Ready-to-Drink category.