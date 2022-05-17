Beacon Beverages Launches New Functional Cocktails

CAMPBELL, Calif.— Beacon Beverages, Inc. announced the launch of Beacon Functional Cocktails. It’s the first alcoholic beverage that contains Hovenia dulcis, a plant that has been used in Asia for hundreds of years for its well-studied benefits, including relieving hangovers and improving how the body metabolizes alcohol.

Beacon was founded by Ajay Narain, an avid golfer and fan of drinking on the course. He noticed that the more he and his friends drank, the worse they played. He became obsessed with finding a way to let golfers do both – enjoy the fun buzz from the alcohol and still have enough coordination to play well.

The formulation of Beacon took nearly two years and involved scientists including Dr. Vikram Shenoy, a medicinal chemist from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. “There are nearly 1800 published papers on Hovenia dulcis. The studies demonstrating how this fruit protects the brain and liver while consuming alcohol are impressive,” Dr. Shenoy said.

Narain added, “There was always a choice when drinking – have fun or play your favorite sport at a competitive level. Finally, there’s a great tasting alcoholic beverage that lets you do both.” As a serial entrepreneur, Narain has been involved with some exciting products and technologies but, he said, “Nothing compares to what our functional cocktails have the potential to do – essentially create a paradigm shift in how people consume alcoholic beverages.”

Before Beacon, efforts in the industry to mitigate the negative impacts of alcohol focused on reducing alcohol content or adding stimulants like coffee or espresso. “Why bother adding alcohol in the first place if you’re just using 2 or 3% ABV, you probably won’t even feel it. Adding caffeine will let you get drunk but will also make you jittery. Not great for athletes,” Narain said.

Spirit-based cocktails are quickly becoming one of the fastest growing segments of the market with growth of 53% in 2021, around double the growth of malt-based hard seltzers, according to ISWR. Better-for-you cocktails stand to do even better. According to Mintel, 57% of 22-54 year olds say they try to “select the healthiest alcohol option.”

The product line launches with a variety six-pack containing two flavors: vodka-based Moscow mule and rum-based Mai Tai. The 12oz cans have 6% ABV and are lightly carbonated, making them easier to drink and more satisfying. The first six-packs will be hitting store shelves in New Jersey and northern Washington state starting in late May.

About Beacon Beverages

Beacon Beverages makes Beacon Functional Cocktails and is committed to letting leisure athletes and career professionals strike the balance between having fun and staying in control. Beacon will be available in New Jersey and northern Washington starting in late May, 2022.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkbeacon.com/