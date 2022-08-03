Benchmark Beverage Company Becomes National Importer for Amor Mio Super Premium Tequila

LIVIONA, Mich.— Benchmark Beverage Company is proud to announce that they have been appointed as the new US Importer for Amor Mio Super Premium Tequila for 49 of the 50 states for the United States of America.

“We are truly excited about being appointed as the National Importer for Amor Mio Super Premium Tequila for all the States in the USA except for California,” said Auday Arabo, founder and President of Benchmark Beverage Company. “This continues to show one of the major paths for growth for Benchmark Beverage Company on the National level. Benchmark Beverage Company will be continuing to grow our National Portfolio via import and domestic partners we have a vested interest in.”

Benchmark Beverage Company first started brokering Amor Mio Super Premium Tequila in the State of Michigan a few years ago. It is an amazing product, and all the bottles are handmade works of art. Amor Mio is currently sold in 15 states in the USA.

“First of all, we are very pleased to have a business partner with the great potential that Benchmark Beverage Company has, we are sure of the mutual success of this new adventure, thanks to Auday and his team”, said Alberto Partida.

“We truly believe in all the Benchmark Beverage team, we know all the support they have given us, and we know we will work great together”, said Alberto Partida Jr.

“Amor Mio Super Premium Tequila supports our core values of building true partnerships and trust in the brands we represent, and opens up a great opportunity to enhance the success of both companies. We love working with great people who make great brands.”

This is the second national import deal Benchmark Beverage has put together, but stay tuned because more will be coming! This is just another step in making Benchmark Beverage Company one of the fastest growing companies in the spirits industry. With LKI’s support we look forward to many more opportunities in the future.

