Benchmark Beverage Company Becomes the National Distributor for BeTini Spirits in the US

LIVIONA, Mich.— Benchmark Beverage Company is proud to announce that they have been appointed as the new National Distributor for BeTini Spirits the USA.

“We are excited about being appointed as the National Distributor for BeTini Spirits,” said Auday Arabo, founder and President of Benchmark Beverage Company. “This continues to show one of the major paths for growth for Benchmark Beverage Company on the National level. Benchmark Beverage Company will be continuing to grow our National Portfolio via import and domestic partners we take a vested interest in.”

Benchmark Beverage Company first started brokering BeTini Spirits in the State of Michigan in 2018. “BeTini is thrilled to have Benchmark as our new national distributor! After the fantastic success we had in Michigan, we are so excited to expand our amazing business relationship with Benchmark and look forward to this new venture with Benchmark’s extraordinary support.” – Julie Stevens, Founder & CEO, BeTini Spirits

BeTini offers six refreshing award-winning flavors include; Appletini, Lemondrop, Pink Cranberry Vodka Martini, Margarita, Mojito and Tropical Sunset. The colorful brand’s beautiful frosted hourglass 750ml signature bottle has won many prestigious awards for its unique design. Stevens also designed and launched BeTini Minis, packs of four recyclable 200ml PET bottles. The popular & super fun BeTini Minis are the ideal size for active lifestyles, so you can take happy hour al fresco.

“We are very excited to partner with Julie and the BeTini team. It is an amazing product and we look forward to scaling this brand. The Ready to Drink category is on fire and we believe BeTini can be a major player in that category. BeTini’s unique and classy look along with its low carbs, low calorie, low sugar appeal with superior taste makes it a winner!” Auday Arabo, founder and President of Benchmark Beverage Company

“This is a very exciting opportunity to support and partner up with a woman owned company. BeTini is on trend and checks all the boxes from eye appeal, quality, and functionality!” Jimmy Lipari, Co-owner of LKI.

This is the third national deal Benchmark Beverage Company has put together, but stay tuned because more will be coming! This is just another step in making Benchmark Beverage Company one of the fastest growing companies in the spirits industry. With LKI’s support we look forward to many more opportunities in the future.

About BeTini Spirits

Since its launch, BeTini Spirits has become a brand-to-watch in the RTD category, proven by its numerous awards such as the Consumers Choice Award from the SIP Awards, Triple Gold from the MicroLiquor Spirit Awards, Double Gold for its Margarita flavor from the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America, PR%F Awards and the Los Angeles Spirit Competition for its six exceptional flavors and many more. BeTini is available in more than 1,300 retail locations across California, Massachusetts, Michigan, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Indiana and Arizona.

For More Information:

https://betinispirits.com/