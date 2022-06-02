Benriach Launches First Cask Edition Bottling Collection Available in US Market

SCOTLAND— Benriach Distillery announces the arrival of the Benriach Cask Edition, the first single cask single malt Scotch whisky bottlings ever available in the US from the distillery. Continuing Benriach’s creative legacy, each of the three expressions exclusive to the US have been drawn from individual casks selected by Master Blender Rachel Barrie to offer a rare and unique insight into the versatility of Benriach’s eclectic cask styles.

Limited to a few hundred bottles per cask, each whisky is bottled at cask strength, its most natural and non-diluted form, providing an unadulterated glimpse into the spirit of the Benriach Distillery. Age statements range from 12 to 27 years old.

“Our ‘sleeping beauties’, as we often call these casks, continue to be sourced from all over the world, enabling us to creatively explore the full flavor possibilities of Speyside Single Malt,” said Master Blender Rachel Barrie. “Each cask will tell its own story of a journey of flavor where the spirit is married with oak, over years and through the seasons, to really create a unique moment in time never to be repeated again.”

“From the Marsala Wine Hogshead cask bringing out clementine, apricot, nectarine and cherry blossom flavors, to the Pedro Ximénez Puncheon with intense notes of heather honey, butterscotch and sultana, each cask allows us to explore a different aspect of Benriach’s fruit-laden character,” said Barrie.

For the first time ever, each of the three expressions have been released to select markets across the country. Depending on the expression, the ABV ranges from 55.4% to 58.2%, while SRP ranges from $100 to $380. Each bottle draws its natural color from the cask in which it rests.

Cask Details:

2009 (12 Year) – Cask #3812: Pedro Ximénez Puncheon

58.2% ABV, $100 suggested retail price (700ml)

Tasting Notes

Color: Antique gold

Nose: Toasted raisin brioche, with layers of butter, sultana and orange marmalade

Palate: Heather honey, butterscotch and lemon curd on sultana and hazelnut bread

Total number of bottles: 642

Available markets: CA, KY, OR, WA, GA, MA, NY

1998 (23 Year) – Cask #10297: Marsala

55.4% ABV, $330 suggested retail price (700ml)

Tasting Notes

Color: Polished brass

Nose: Clementine, apricot, nectarine and cherry blossom, with maple and vanilla syrup

Palate: Orange and honey glazed chocolate cake with apricot and redcurrant jelly

Total number of bottles: 264

Available markets: AZ, CO, IL, DE, DC, FL, MD, MN, NV, PA, SC, WI

1997 (24 Year) – Cask #15058: Oloroso Puncheon

55.4% ABV, $380 suggested retail price (700ml)

Tasting Notes

Color: Mahogany

Nose: Crème brûlée with hazelnut and toasted vanilla on a base of cedarwood, spiced apple and mocha

Palate: Chocolate orange and hazelnut cake with raisins, dried apple, apricot and sultana

Total number of bottles: 641

Available markets: GA, MA, NY and additional major metro markets

About Benriach Distillery

A Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky as intriguing and extraordinary as Benriach could not have come to be without a unique whisky-making heritage, dating from 1898, when founder John Duff built his distillery. Ruggedly beautiful, Benriach stands on the site of the old Riach farm in north Speyside, drawing water from a mineral-rich aquifer, deep beneath the distillery.

Thanks to a long-standing tradition of distilling three styles of whisky; classic unpeated, Highland peated and triple distilled, together with an eclectic selection of casks from around the world, our whisky makers are able to explore the full flavour possibilities of Single Malt, creating some of the richest, most multi-layered whiskies in Speyside.

This tradition continues today, under the guidance of Master Blender, Rachel Barrie. Benriach is the story of a hidden Speyside gem, quietly revealing its treasures to be discovered and savored.

For More Information:

https://www.benriachdistillery.com/en-us/