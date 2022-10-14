Benriach Launches Inaugural NFT on Blockbar.com

Bridging physical and digital for the first time, Benriach merges old with new as it launches a luxury twinset with two bottles, one Benriach The Forty and one Benriach The Forty Octave Cask Matured, exclusively as a non-fungible token (NFT).

Only ten twinsets will be available exclusively on BlockBar.com, the world’s first direct-to-consumer NFT marketplace for luxury wines and spirits.

It will be the only time these incredibly limited edition expressions are available anywhere in the world as a bespoke twinset. The launch brings to life the marriage between Benriach’s tradition and innovation, celebrating two expressions which speak to the heritage of eclectic cask exploration and spirit styles at the distillery.

Along with the digital NFT providing the right to acquire both bottles, and a certificate of authenticity from BlockBar, NFT owners of record as of December 1, 2022 at 21:00 GMT, will receive an invitation for an exclusive event at Benriach’s Speyside distillery, meeting the creative team of whisky makers at Benriach and exploring the world of flavour the distillery has to offer.

Rachel Barrie, Master Blender for Benriach, commented:

“We are hugely excited that the launch of Benriach The Forty and Benriach The Forty Octave Cask Matured will happen via NFT marketplace BlockBar.com.”

“Fine bourbon casks have gradually developed exquisite notes of honeyed pomelo and lush orchard fruits to create Benriach The Forty, one of the oldest ever peated whiskies released from Speyside. Over the decades of maturation, the smoky character of peated Benriach spirit refines and mellows, transforming into ripe fruit sweetness. This intricate character is interwoven with dark notes of chocolate, rich plum and smooth walnut from port casks sourced from the Douro Valley in Portugal.

“Benriach The Forty Octave Cask Matured is the finest example of Benriach matured with creative consideration. The liquid was ingeniously nurtured in small octave casks, which are an eighth of the size of a regular cask. These casks were crafted from the staves of American oak bourbon casks, rich with indulgent orchard and dark fruits and a flawless silken oak finish. It is a testament to our history of creativity in cask exploration.”

The twinset will include bespoke customisation on the packaging and will be securely stored by BlockBar until redeemed. Buyers can also trade their NFT within the blockbar.com marketplace, store it in their virtual bar, or gift it through BlockBar’s new gifting platform.

Dov Falic, BlockBar co-founder and CEO, said: “We are delighted that Benriach has chosen to partner with BlockBar to launch its first ever NFT. We look forward to building a great relationship together and releasing more exclusive drops for our BlockBar community.”

Each of the 10 NFTs will represent a set of two bottles, one Benriach The Forty and one Benriach The Forty Octave Cask Matured, and can be purchased exclusively on BlockBar.com. The drop goes live at 10AM EST on Tuesday 11th October on a first come, first served basis. Initially priced at USD$8000, each NFT is available to purchase with ETH or credit card. At 10AM, the first user(s) to reserve the NFTs will then have 10 minutes to check out. Users who successfully check out will receive the NFT(s) they purchased, each representing the right to own the physical bottles, which are stored with BlockBar until the bottle owner is ready to redeem from spring 2023.

Existing Blockbar NFT owners will receive early access 24 hours before the public release.

About Benriach Distillery

A Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky as intriguing and extraordinary as Benriach could not have come to be without a unique whisky making heritage, dating from 1898, when founder John Duff built his distillery. Ruggedly beautiful, Benriach stands on the site of the old Riach farm in north Speyside, drawing water from a mineral-rich aquifer, deep beneath the distillery.

Thanks to a long-standing tradition of distilling three styles of whisky; classic unpeated, Highland peated and triple distilled, together with an eclectic selection of casks from around the world, our whisky makers are able to explore the full flavour possibilities of Single Malt, creating some of the richest, most multi-layered whiskies in Speyside.

This tradition continues today, under the guidance of Master Blender, Rachel Barrie. Benriach is the story of a hidden Speyside gem, quietly revealing its treasures to be discovered and savoured.

Benriach The Forty

Colour: Deep bronze

Note: Richly fruity, with the exquisite scent of sweet orange, plum and honey pomelo laced with dark chocolate coated berries layered on smooth walnut and cherry liqueur.

Palate: Luscious orchard fruits unfold on the palate with silky morello cherry, soft nectarine, stewed red apple and white peach, lingering into the seductive velvety walnut and kumquat finish.

ABV 43.5%

Benriach The Forty Octave Cask Matured

Colour: Deep red mahogany

Nose: Rich with indulgent orchard and dark fruits, as sweet plum, cherry and honey glazed red apple interweave with aromatic sandalwood, ripe fig and sultana

Palate: A decadent interplay of ripe plum and pear, interwoven with dark berries, cedarwood and silken oak, leaving cocoa and blackberry in a flawless finish

ABV: 51.5%

Twinset RRP: $8000

About BlockBar

Founded in October 2021, BlockBar sells NFTs directly from luxury wines and spirits brands. Each NFT corresponds to an actual physical bottle, exclusive to BlockBar, available to purchase with ETH, credit card or wire transfer. Owners can resell, collect, gift, or at any point «burn» their NFT in exchange for the physical bottle, shipped from BlockBar’s secure facility in Singapore with 24/7 security, motion sensors, and temperature control. BlockBar only partners directly with brand owners including LVMH, Diageo, Bacardi, Pernod Ricard, Sazerac, William Grant & Sons and more, and does not take collections from third parties or collectors. BlockBar is democratising access to luxury wines and spirits allowing anyone, anywhere in the world to participate, whilst offering bottle owners storage, insurance and a marketplace to re-sell their bottles purchased on BlockBar’s platform. BlockBar’s proprietary smart contracts verify authenticity tracing every transaction directly back to the partnering brand, and its partnership with top cyber- and crypto-security firms ensures that transactions are fully protected and transparent.

https://blockbar.com/releases