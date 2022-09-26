Beverage Industry Veteran Scott Graybill Joins Craft & Art Wine and Spirits as New National Sales Manager

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Craft & Art Wine and Spirits (C&A), a sales and operations company supporting the global craft industry, announced that Scott Graybill will be joining its executive leadership team.

In Scott’s new role of National Sales Manager, he will be leading the sales for Craft & Art’s highly curated portfolio of craft wine and spirits companies. Joining C&A’s mission to help craft producers navigate route to market and operations efficiently and effectively.

Before joining C&A, Scott spent 20 years leading as a Senior Executive for some of the largest wholesalers in the U.S. where he led teams in both open and control states. He is a seasoned professional at leading sales teams and cross functional distributor management.

Kevin Fennessey, CEO of C&A states, “We believe Scott’s proven success in strategy formulation and execution, innovation, financial controls and planning will be crucial for our team. Scott and his team will no doubt drive success for our supplier partners.”

Craft & Art Wine and Spirits provides extensive experience and support for craft spirit and wine companies in the crucial areas of distributor management, planning, reporting & forecasting, pricing, trade marketing, supply operations among others. This support enables craft artisans to focus on what they do best, producing great products that customers and consumers cherish.

For More Information:

https://www.craftandartws.com