Bimini Gin Now Available in Ontario

BIDDEFORD, Maine— Bimini Gin, in its first distribution expansion outside the United States, is now available throughout the Canadian province of Ontario.

“We’re really excited to introduce our gin to the Canadian market,” said Kristina Hansen, who, along with her husband, Darren Case, is co-founder and co-distiller of Round Turn Distilling, the maker of Bimini Gin. “Since Bimini has been available in states bordering Ontario, and we know many Canadians have enjoyed it when crossing the border to visit the U.S., we’ve had our eyes on that market for a while. When the opportunity presented itself to pursue distribution there, we jumped on it.”

Bimini was one of a very few gins selected from a total pool of over three hundred brands worldwide that applied for distribution in the Canadian province. In addition to the competitive nature of the selection process, Ontario’s location also factored heavily into the decision by Case and Hansen to pursue the opportunity.

“With Ontario bordering so many of the massive Great Lakes, it’s an environment that resembles what we grew up with here in Maine,” continued Hansen. “Bimini always takes us to those warm summer days on the coast, even when we’re in the dead of winter surrounded by mounds of snow. Bimini brings back that summer feeling whether we’re having an 80 degree day in July or it’s -5 in January. It’s both seasonal and seasonless in the sense that summer’s always on our minds.”

This expansion comes fresh off significant recognition earned by the Bimini brand earlier in 2022: Bimini Coconut was named Gin of the Year and received one of the only two Double Gold Medals awarded at the New Orleans Spirits Competition, at Tales of the Cocktail.

While only the flagship Bimini Gin is entering Ontario initially, Case and Hansen hope to expand the offerings to Bimini Coconut and their other Bimini expressions in the future. The flagship has also earned its share of recognition from respected palates, including a Double Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competitions and 93 points from Wine Enthusiast.

Bimini is a modern American gin that breaks away from the spirit’s historical presentation to deliver an experience that today’s consumers savor and embrace. Inspired by the flavors of an IPA, Bimini is handcrafted using only a few common key botanicals – grapefruit zest, hops, and coriander seed – that complement the juniper berries to deliver a bright, citrusy taste with a beautiful floral aroma.

While all gin uses juniper as its primary botanical flavoring, Bimini uses it differently so that it doesn’t give off the “pine tree” taste that turns many people away from gin altogether. By using a more modern distillation process, Case and Hansen separate out juniper’s piney flavors and only extract the more floral and fruity notes that harmonize beautifully with the other botanical ingredients used to make Bimini.

Bimini Gin is available in Ontario through the Liquor Control Board of Ontario via Bimini Gin’s agent, The Case for Wine.

About Bimini Gin

The Bimini Gin Family is produced by Round Turn Distilling in Biddeford, Maine, winners of a Double Gold Medal at the 2017 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and a Double Gold Medal and Gin of the Year recognition at the 2022 New Orleans Spirits Competition at Tales of the Cocktail.

For More Information:

https://www.biminigin.com/