Bizzarro Aperitivo Canned Cocktails Now Carbon Neutral Certified

Bizzarro Aperitivo (under parent company Delinquente Wine Co.) is the latest canned cocktail product to become Carbon Neutral Certified – a natural progression for the sustainable Australian brand known for its small batch, minimal intervention wines and Bizzarro Aperitivo Spritz and Mischief Brew Tonic.

The certification comes from Trace, a digital platform that helps climate conscious individuals and businesses measure, reduce and offset their carbon footprint. Bizzarro Aperitivo now offsets all of the carbon it creates through making, promoting, administering and shipping products, by investing in carbon positive projects in South Australia and South East Asia, such as the Mount Sandy Conservation.

The company continues to reduce emissions through everyday efforts such as recycled packaging, wastewater management, and extensive solar power, to create a truly clean and sustainable canned cocktail product that is uniquely organic, biodynamic, sustainability packaged, vegan, and preservative-free.

