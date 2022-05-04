Black Infusions Expands Sales Team

BOSTON, Mass.— The makers of Black Infusions have expanded their team to keep pace with growing demand for their craft portfolio of all-natural vodkas infused with dried fruit.

“Black Infusions vodkas are hitting a sweet spot for consumers and mixologists alike who are looking for lower ABV options with no artificial ingredients,” says Founder and CEO Michael Davidson. “Demand for our artisanal spirits has been on the rise, and I’m thrilled that we’ve been able to attract such stellar talent.”

Megan Amburn has been named New England Sales Manager. Amburn brings exceptional industry and product knowledge gained by more than a decade’s experience in the on-premise – managing cocktail programs, training staff, anticipating consumer trends and driving success behind the bar. This kind of insight and practical experience will be invaluable to Black Infusions as it continues to expand throughout New England.

Sean Locklin has been named Nevada Market Manager. Las Vegas is one of Black Infusions hottest markets, and Locklin brings more than a decade’s experience in the on-premise. These contacts and market experience will be key to continuing to secure placements for Black Infusions in Vegas’ prestige accounts.

Brandon Julien joins as Black Infusions Mixologist. Julien is a hospitality veteran with exceptional mixology skills. His background managing cocktail programs at some of New York’s most prestigious accounts gives him keen insight into cocktail trends. That knowledge in combination with Black Infusion’s versatility is an unbeatable advantage that will support continued growth.

Black Infusions Dark Cherry, Black Fig and Gold Apricot are all naturally infused with dried fruit. All three vodkas are 60-proof, gluten-free, and made without artificial sugars, flavors, or colors. All Black Infusions vodkas are wildly versatile – either delicious on the rocks or adding a unique and crowd-pleasing twist to classic cocktails where vodka traditionally hasn’t played – from Margaritas to Old Fashioneds.

Black Infusions products are currently distributed in 19 markets, including California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Texas, Vermont, and Washington, DC and are available online.

About Black Infusions

Black Infusions produces award-winning premium craft spirits from two ingredients: dried fruit and vodka. All Black Infusions products are free of artificial sugars, flavors and colors and are among the highest-rated vodkas ever reviewed by Wine Enthusiast magazine. Uniquely versatile, Black Infusions elevate cocktails – both traditional and modern – across all occasions, even those where vodka traditionally doesn’t play. The company’s three products, Black Fig, Gold Apricot and Dark Cherry, were created by Michael Davidson, CEO of Black Infusions and Boston-area entrepreneur. They were inspired by the old-fashioned but effective method of steeping real fruit in neutral spirits made from corn.

For More Information:

https://blackinfusions.com/