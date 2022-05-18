Blue Run Spirits Announces Key Executive Appointments, Expands Distribution In Texas, Florida And Canada

Blue Run Spirits announces several key executive appointments including Global Brand Manager, CFO and Kentucky Operations Lead. In addition, the company announces it is expanding distribution in the important whiskey states of Texas and Florida, as well as in Canada, following a very successful rollout in that market in 2021.

Sammy Halpern has been named Global Brand Manager for Blue Run Spirits. Sammy joins the company with ten years’ experience in the industry from Moët Hennessy USA where he served as a Portfolio Specialist assisting in the on-premise launch of brands such as Woodinville Whiskey and Volcan Tequila in South Florida. Prior to that, he represented the Diageo and Moët Hennessy portfolios in South Florida on behalf of Southern Glazer’s. In his role as Global Brand Manager for Blue Run, Halpern leads distribution, sales and marketing strategy for Blue Run’s on and off-premise growth.

Joining Halpern is William Howe, who serves as Chief Financial Officer for Blue Run. Howe comes to Blue Run from Amazing Brands, a technology-driven e-commerce company that buys, grows and operates Amazon businesses, where he served as COO. He was previously the COO and cofounder of tech startup Empeopled.

Jon McKnight, who has been with Blue Run since its launch in 2020 as a consultant, has joined the company full-time as its Kentucky Operations Lead. McKnight oversees all aspects of production operations for the company, working closely with Blue Run’s production partners such as Bardstown Bourbon Company, and Blue Run Whiskey Director Shaylyn Gammon.

Blue Run also announced today they have secured further distribution for their luxury whiskies in Texas, Florida and Canada. Distributed in Texas by RNDC, Blue Run can be found statewide at Specs and well as other fine spirits retailers, and in Florida, where it is distributed by Breakthru, Blue Run products can be purchased at ABC Fine Wine and Spirits, Luekens Wine & Spirits, and Primo Liquors, among many others. Blue Run is now distributed in 15 U.S. states (CA, CO, DC, DE, FL, GA, IL, KY, LA, MD, NJ, NY, TX, TN, and SC). Following a successful entry into the Canadian market through Alberta last year, Blue Run will return to the market with another product launch in Summer 2022

“Following a very promising 2021, where we sold more than 10,000 cases of product ranging from $90 to $250, we are very focused on further building the foundation of the company as we rapidly scale in an effort to keep up with demand,” said Mike Montgomery, cofounder and CEO of Blue Run Spirits. “The appointments of Sammy, Will and Jon will help to accelerate our growth in key North American markets.”

About Blue Run Spirits

Blue Run Spirits is a new kind of spirits company, creating a unique proposition by tapping into the deep heritage and craft that makes a truly great whiskey, then elevating the experience to reach a younger, broader and more diverse whiskey drinker.

