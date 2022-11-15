Blue Run Spirits Expands Rye Whiskey Portfolio with Release of Emerald Rye

Blue Run Spirits announces the second release in its Rye Whiskey series – Blue Run Emerald Rye Whiskey. This marks the first Blue Run Rye Whiskey to be contract distilled by Blue Run Liquid Advisor Jim Rutledge at Castle & Key Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky and the first Blue Run Rye to be bottled at barrel proof. Blue Run Emerald Rye is now available at select retailers in the United States and online at BlueRunSpirits.com beginning at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Tuesday, November 15.

Blue Run Emerald Rye serves as the follow up to Blue Run Golden Rye Whiskey, a Gold Medal winner at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Emerald, a limited collection, was crafted from just 189 barrels and embraces the distinct, spicy characteristics of Rye Whiskey, yet with the approachability and depth of a fine Bourbon. Blue Run Whiskey Director Shaylyn Gammon expertly blended Emerald to highlight a myriad of Blue Run’s favorite flavor characteristics.

“This was an incredibly fun project to work on as I asked the Blue Run team what aspects of Rye Whiskey they truly loved,” said Gammon. “I then went about focusing my blend on those key attributes, zeroing in on fragrant herbs, fresh peppers and robust spice. Those three prominent notes provide the foundation for a complex, deep flavor experience all the way through to the finish.”

Adding to the complexity, several Emerald barrels were aged at different locations more than fifty miles apart in Bardstown and Frankfort. The difference in aging environments helped contribute to the blend’s approachability at this high of proof. In addition, Shaylyn crafted Emerald with whiskies born from three different mash bills with varying degrees of the core grain of rye, creating a rich liquid palette for her to work with when applying her award-winning blending skills.

On the nose, Emerald Rye has dreamy butterscotch and creamy caramel leading to toasted oak and spicy peppers. The palate is awakened with a quick hit of buttercream and shishito peppers followed by a blast of apples and pears evolving into a woody sprinkling of cloves and rye spice. The finish will leave you with lasting memories of leather, oak and brown butter.

Blue Run’s signature butterfly medallion on the bottle glimmers with anodized emerald green, making it easily identified by whiskey enthusiasts and collectors alike. Designed by renowned Nike sneaker designer and Blue Run cofounder Devon McKinney, Emerald is the second butterfly medallion in Blue Run’s Rye Whiskey series inspired by precious objects.

Blue Run Emerald is available for $109.99 SRP and is barrel proof at 116.7.

Blue Run Spirits can be purchased in California, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, and Texas (Republic National Distributing Company); Georgia (Savannah); South Carolina and Tennessee (Advintage); Delaware, Maryland and Washington, D.C. (Prestige-Ledroit); Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, and Wisconsin (Breakthru); New Jersey (Fedway Associates); New York (Park Street); Kansas (Worldwide Beverage Group); and online.

About Blue Run Spirits

Georgetown, Kentucky-based Blue Run Spirits is an evolution of the traditional spirits company, creating award-winning bourbons and rye whiskies through time-honored traditions matched with inclusive, forward-looking vision. It all starts with the whiskey itself, carefully crafted by Blue Run Liquid Advisor and Bourbon Hall of Famer Jim Rutledge and Whiskey Director Shaylyn Gammon. That precious liquid is then housed in striking packaging adorned with Blue Run’s signature butterfly medallion, marking the metamorphosis of a centuries-old industry as Blue Run reaches across the bar to welcome today’s younger, broader and more diverse whiskey drinker. Blue Run Spirits was founded in 2020 and was named one of the 50 most innovative companies in America by Bloomberg.

For More Information:

