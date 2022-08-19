Boardroom Spirits Announces Vodka Iced Tea Distribution Expansion into Massachusetts

LANSDALE, Pa.— Boardroom Spirits, an award-winning innovative craft distillery based in Lansdale, PA, announces its product availability and expansion milestone to Massachusetts through a partnership with Coastal Craft Distributors. The recently signed partnership enables Boardroom to sell its Original Lemon and Peach flavored canned Vodka Iced Teas throughout the MA region in places including, but not limited to, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, Falmouth Chatham, Provincetown, Wellfleet, Truro, Barnstable, Sagamore, Plymouth, Quincy, Holliston, Walpole, Medfield, Marshfield and Duxbury. This partnership marks the distillery’s first foray out of the PA marketplace.

Boardroom Spirit’s flavored vodka iced teas stand out on the shelves with their respective blue-sky colored labels, depicting the Boardroom Spirits Chairbear quenching an unquenchable thirst by diving into the cool, lemon or peach-filled waters of summertime. Additionally, in direct alignment with their core mission, the four packs feature earth friendly 100% compostable and biodegradable E6PR rings to reduce single-use plastics and strive for zero waste packaging.

Refreshing and fruity, both the Original Lemon Vodka Iced Tea [5.5% ABV] and Peach Vodka Iced Tea [5.5% ABV] provide the perfect blend of the smooth, premium vodka for which Boardroom Spirits has become successfully known and the delectably juicy tastes of summertime fruits with no artificial colors, flavors, sugars, or preservatives. The easy-drinking canned cocktails retail for [$13.99] and are sold in packs of four 12-ounce cans (355 ml). Portable and refreshing, the Vodka Iced Teas are perfect for enjoying with outdoor activities from backyard gatherings to nature hikes on the Cascade Falls Loop to the beachside adventures of Cape Cod’s Marconi Beach.

“We’ve seen the demand for our ready-to-drink canned cocktails surge in PA over the last year,” explains Marat Mamedov, Founder of Boardroom Spirits. “The opportunity to bring our popular product offerings like the Vodka Iced Tea beyond the PA area is both exciting and rewarding for us and we hope to create as large of a fanbase in the MA area.”

About Boardroom Spirits

Boardroom Spirits marries European distilling traditions with bold, American ingenuity. Founded in 2016, with headquarters in Lansdale, PA, Boardroom Spirits is a family-owned distillery that has grown through the promise of providing consumers with precision distilled, premium spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails. It’s home to its own Boardroom brands and contracted private label brands, including celebrity Chef and part-owner, Robert Irvine’s Irvine Spirits. The distillery employs sustainable practices that help reduce its carbon footprint.

About Coastal Craft Distributors

Co-founded by Alden Johnson and Shane Byrnes, Coastal Craft Distributors aims to support dedicated craft brewers and distillers by helping them grow their brand in Massachusetts.

For More Information:

http://www.boardroomspirits.com