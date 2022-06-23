Boardroom Spirits Brings Back and Tweaks Seasonal RTD Cocktail Lineup

LANSDALE, Pa.— Boardroom Spirits, the award-winning, sustainable precision craft distillery, is reintroducing three of their anticipated 750 ml ready-to-drink bottled cocktails that are perfect for summertime entertaining and sipping. Peach Cinnamon Whiskey Sour, Passionfruit Punch, and Espresso Martini are all gluten-free, made with all-natural ingredients, and available for purchase on June 16, 2022. The newly launched bottles, which provide six to eight delicious cocktails (depending on the pour), are perfect for lounging poolside, complementing those lazy barbecues, or simply enjoying during those hazy days and nights of summer. They round out Boardroom’s entire menu of ready-to-drink bottled cocktails, vodka & soda canned-cocktails, and a complete portfolio of premium spirits, all of which are available online for pickup, and delivery (including Philadelphia), or shipped throughout PA.

The Espresso Martini (ABV 20% $38) reboots but levels up from the original Chocolate Hazelnut Martini recipe featuring Boardroom’s award-winning vodka, eye-opening cold brew coffee (no extracts welcome), and a slight hint of chocolate notes. The best part? It’s now nut-free with the removal of the hazelnut and fans can now enjoy one of the most popular martinis, made bar-side or poolside with the mere opening of a bottle and a shaker. The Passionfruit Punch (ABV 18% $38) packs quite the Caribbean flavor burst by combing juicy passionfruit and pineapple juices with Boardroom’s popular Ship’s Cat American White Rum. The Peach Cinnamon Whiskey Sour (ABV 23% $38) blends premium whiskey with seasonal summertime peaches and spicy cinnamon to create a deliciously bracing and refreshing full-flavored cocktail.

“Summer is prime time to kick back, relax and enjoy sun, fun and flavor,” says Mike Podlogar, Director of RTD Program for Boardroom Spirits. “We’re quite proud of the way the new martini evolved staying true to our roots and using only all-natural ingredients like cold brew against hints of chocolate and vanilla without the use of extracts for balance; and we know fans will embrace the fact we bought two popular seasonal favorites back to our lineup because everyone loves a refreshing punch or a sour to beat the summer heat.”

About Boardroom Spirits

Boardroom Spirits marries European distilling traditions with bold, American ingenuity. Founded in 2016, with headquarters in Lansdale, PA, Boardroom Spirits is a family-owned distillery that has grown through the promise of providing consumers with precision distilled, premium spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails. It’s home to its own Boardroom brands and contracted private label brands, including celebrity Chef and part-owner, Robert Irvine’s Irvine Spirits. The distillery employs sustainable practices that help reduce its carbon footprint.

For More Information:

