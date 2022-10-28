Bombay Sapphire x Jean Michel Basquiat Estate Releases 3rd Annual Special Edition Bottle

HAMILTON, Bermuda— BOMBAY SAPPHIRE and the Basquiat Estate are proud to reveal the third edition of the brand’s highly anticipated artist designed Special Edition bottle, which pays homage to cultural icon and prolific artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. Together, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE and the Basquiat Estate have released a bottle which shines a light on Basquiat’s fearless creativity and their joint mission to make the art world more accessible to all who have a passion for self-expression, a part of the brand’s ongoing ‘Stir Creativity’ platform.

Drawing inspiration from Jean-Michel Basquiat’s time in Los Angeles, the Special Edition bottle features one of Basquiat’s earliest works, his Untitled (L.A Painting). Never before licensed and only displayed to the public once, it is a masterpiece influenced by the surrounding remote environment of Venice Beach where Basquiat found security and solitude away from the distractions in New York in 1982. Exhibited in Basquiat’s second ever show, the piece features many of the key motifs that are associated with his work: the crown, the bird, the coin and the skull which are all beautifully collaged over soft hues of blue. Through the social commentary behind his graffiti inspired artwork, Jean Michel created a global legacy and has greatly influenced modern and contemporary art.

The collaboration between BOMBAY SAPPHIRE and the Basquiat Estate kicked off in April, when BOMBAY SAPPHIRE became the official spirits sponsor of “King Pleasure,” the Basquiat Estate’s first ever family-run exhibit in New York City where over 200 never-before-seen pieces and rarely shown works of the artist are on display. Running through January 1st2023, the exhibit aims to help awaken artistic expression for people in different walks of life and honor Basquiat’s legacy.

“We are honored to shine a light on Basquiat’s dynamic creativity and offer an entirely new way to experience art” said Jaime Keller, Brand Director of BOMBAY SAPPHIRE North America.“This bottle represents our longstanding history of supporting creative visionaries in our mission to make the art world more accessible. Through the release of our third artist-designed Special Edition bottle, we are allowing people access to Jean-Michel Basquiat’s art to be inspired by his work for generations to come.”

Like Basquiat and his sisters, Jeanine Heriveaux and Lisane Basquiat, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE has a longstanding history in spotlighting diverse voices and fostering creative self-expression. From holding its annual emerging arts competition, aptly entitled the Artisan Series, to collaborating with artists Cey Adams and Dianne Smith to turn staid billboards in Harlem into works of art, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE constantly strives to open alternative pathways to champion equal representation in the arts.

“We are excited to collaborate with Bombay Sapphire to share Jean-Michel’s work with those passionate about his art, life, and journey”said Lisane Basquiat and Jeanine Heriveaux of the Basquiat Estate.

Recognized as the ultimate canvas for cocktail creativity that inspires bartenders and drinkers to experiment with flavor and versatility, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE and the Basquiat Estate have created a signature cocktail – the “King Meets Queen”. Inspired by Basquiat’s sharp colors, stark lines and stabbing contrast, this cocktail is made to stand out and shine next to the Special-Edition bottle this fall and beyond, as an ode to Basquiat’s constant curiosity.

The BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Jean-Michel Basquiat Special Edition bottle is available in select states this October and at ReserveBar.com.

For More Information:

https://www.bombaysapphire.com/us/en/