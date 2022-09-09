Breckenridge Distillery Announces Nationwide Alignment with Republic National Distributing Company

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo.— Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life, announced that Breckenridge Distillery, a part of the Company’s U.S. business, has renewed and expanded its distribution agreement with Republic National Distributing Company (“RNDC”), a leading distributor of wine and spirits. The new distribution agreement provides Breckenridge Distillery with direct access to RNDC’s expansive distribution network of on-and-off premise retailers and customers across the U.S. in 38 states and the District of Columbia.

Bryan Nolt, Chief Executive Officer, Breckenridge Distillery, said, “Breckenridge Distillery is proud to renew and expand its partnership with RNDC. This new agreement will open new doors for our award-winning portfolio and will give us full access to RNDC’s premier distribution network, setting a new stage for accelerated brand growth.”

Nick Mehall, President, and Chief Executive Officer, RNDC, said, “We are excited to grow our partnership with the ‘World’s Highest Distillery’. ?We share a vision to grow Breckenridge Distillery’s portfolio of highly awarded craft bourbons nationwide.”

Breckenridge Distillery is widely known for its blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey, and a collection of artisanal spirits offering that brings to life the best that Colorado has to offer. Among other accolades, Breckenridge’s blended Bourbon Whiskey is a 5x winner of Best American Blended Whiskey from the World Whiskies Awards. In 2021, Breckenridge was awarded the prestigious?Icons of Whisky award by Whisky Magazine.

This distribution agreement includes Breckenridge Distillery’s full portfolio of spirits including bourbon whiskey, whiskey, rum, vodka, and gin.

About Breckenridge Distillery

Founded in 2008, Breckenridge Distillery is the “World’s Highest Distillery” widely known for its award-winning blended Bourbon Whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey. As one of the most highly awarded craft bourbons in the U.S., Breckenridge Bourbon is proudly a 3x Icons of Whisky and 5x winner of Best American Blended at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine and a 4x winner of Colorado Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, Breckenridge Gin and PX Sherry Cask Finish Whiskey received Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. In 2021, Breckenridge Gin was named the World’s Best Compound Gin at the World Gin Awards by Gin Magazine.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time. Tilray Brands delivers on this mission by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life and by providing access to products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul while invoking wellbeing. Patients and consumers trust Tilray Brands to deliver a cultivated experience and health and well-being through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

