Breckenridge Distillery Announces Second Series Of ‘Super’ Sexy Motor Oil Launching In Limited Edition For Valentine’s Day

COLORADO – Breckenridge Distillery, a business wholly-owned by a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc., announced the second release of their highly anticipated and limited-edition beer-barrel whiskey, ‘Super’ Sexy Motor Oil, for this Valentine’s Day. Produced in collaboration with Breckenridge Brewery, series two of ‘Super’ Sexy Motor Oil brings the unique flavors of coffee and coconut.

As the story goes, Breckenridge Brewery took Breckenridge Distillery’s freshly dumped Bourbon Whiskey barrels and aged their Imperial Oatmeal Stout in them. This time, adding coffee and coconut. After they were done, Breckenridge Distillery took those barrels back and filled them with their award-winning Bourbon Whiskey and aged it for over a year to create ‘Super’ Sexy Motor Oil.

Bryan Nolt, Breckenridge Distillery’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We’re launching ‘Super’ Sexy Motor Oil to kick off the new year in a flavorful way. We are excited for consumers to discover the intense caramel notes of our whiskey pairing with the coconut and coffee notes of the ‘Super’ Sexy Motor Oil.” Mr. Nolt went on to say, “Last year, series one sold out within hours of release. We are thrilled for consumers to try series two of our well-loved collaboration with Breckenridge Brewery and couldn’t be happier to share our latest blend.”

The ‘Super’ Sexy Motor Oil is a highly limited release due to its special curing process. For 10-13 months, the Breckenridge Distillery whiskey sits in the beer barrels mingling with the stout flavors left in the barrel allowing both products to create rare and legendary tasting notes. Once it reaches the perfect flavor profile, the barrels are emptied and Breckenridge decides on the ideal proof; in this case, they went straight barrel proof (around 107pf) where it gets bottled and hits the shelves.

Breckenridge Distillery’s ‘Super’ Sexy Motor Oil will be exclusively sold at their two locations only on Valentine’s Day this year, releasing at 11 a.m.

For more on Breckenridge’s story and the production behind the ‘Sexy’ Motor Oil, visit Breckenridge’s website.

About Breckenridge Distillery

The Breckenridge Distillery is the “World’s Highest Distillery” and is based in Breckenridge, Colorado. In 2021, Breckenridge was acquired by Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) (“Tilray”) a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life. Founded in 2008, the Breckenridge Distillery is most widely known for its blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey. Breckenridge Bourbon is one of the most highly awarded crafted bourbons; 3x Icons of Whisky and 5x winner of Best American Blended winner at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine and a 4x winner of Colorado Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, their Breckenridge Gin was named 2021 World’s Best Compound Gin at the World Gin Awards by Gin Magazine.

Since coming online in 2008 and releasing its first vodka and bourbon three years later, Breckenridge Distillery has quickly become an award-winning producer of fine spirits, being designated one of the top three bourbons in the U.S. How it all came to be, however, stems from a mix of just the right ingredients, a hint of luck and a deep love for quality whiskey.

For more information about Breckenridge Distiller, please visit breckenridgedistillery.com, follow Breckenridge on Instagram @breckdistillery and become a fan at facebook.com/BreckDistillery.

For More Information:

https://breckenridgedistillery.com/