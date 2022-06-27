Breeders’ Cup and Day Chaser Cocktails Announce Partnership Ahead of 2022 Breeders’ Cup World Championships

LEXINGTON, Ky.– Breeders’ Cup Limited and Day Chaser announced an agreement to make the ready-to-drink, spirit-based canned cocktail brand an official partner of the Breeders’ Cup World Championships taking place Nov. 4 and 5, 2022 at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky.

The agreement makes Day Chaser the Breeders’ Cup World Championships’ exclusive category partner in ready-to-drink cocktails and provides Day Chaser with an array of branding and community engagement opportunities at Keeneland during this year’s World Championships. A variety of Day Chaser canned cocktails will be available at the World Championships and at all official Breeders’ Cup events.

“Day Chaser is the perfect partner to add to the fun, exciting experience of attending the Breeders’ Cup World Championships,” said Drew Fleming, Breeders’ Cup President and CEO. “We’re proud to work with partners like Day Chaser who not only help us ensure a best-in-class experience for our guests, but also share our commitment to actively engaging with the local Lexington community in the leadup to the 2022 World Championships.”

“We’re excited to partner with the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, and there’s no better way to enjoy the races at Keeneland this year than with a Day Chaser in hand. We look forward to activating our award-winning brand throughout the track and at all official World Championships events leading up to the main event in November,” says David Mandler of Northeast Drinks Group, parent company of Day Chaser.

Day Chaser will be the title partner of “The Apron” area adjacent to the race track and the grandstand at the 2022 Breeders’ Cup World Championships. Additionally, Day Chaser will be featured prominently in point-of-sale and on-site signage at the 2022 Breeders’ Cup World Championships, and will be highlighted across Breeders’ Cup’s television, social and digital communications channels during the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series races and during the World Championships.

The 39th running of the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, one of Thoroughbred racing’s most prestigious international events, will be televised live by NBC Sports.

About Breeder’s Cup

The Breeders’ Cup administers the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Thoroughbred horse racing’s year-end Championships, as well as the Breeders’ Cup Challenge qualifying series, which provides automatic starting positions into the Championships races.

The 2022 Breeders’ Cup World Championships, consisting of 14 championship races with purses and awards totaling more than $30 million, will be held on November 4 and 5 at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky, and will be televised live by NBC Sports Group. Breeders’ Cup press releases appear on the Breeders’ Cup website, breederscup.com. You can also follow the Breeders’ Cup on social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

About Day Chaser

Day Chaser is a ready-to-drink spirit-based canned cocktail made with real fruit juice, and sparkling water and features a variety of tequila soda and vodka soda styles. Day Chaser is perfect for those living an active lifestyle full of adventure. All Day Chasers are 100 calories, certified gluten free, with only 2 grams of carbs, 1 gram of sugar and no artificial ingredients. Day Chaser features the perfect balance of real spirit, fruit flavors and carbonation.

For More Information:

https://www.daychaser.com/