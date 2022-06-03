Brew Pipeline Launches Direct-to-Consumer Online Retail Shop

Brew Pipeline announced the launch of its new direct-to-consumer online retail shop. This platform will offer customers across 29 states the chance to shop its core brands with the click of a button, making them more accessible than ever. This includes Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Seltzer Variety, Motörhead Ace of Spades Bourbon, Motörhead Road Crew Pale Ale, Crooked Furrow Bourbon and Minions Van Skap Aquavit.

“Based on the countless inquiries we receive every day for these brands, demand remains higher than the reach of our current distribution footprint,” says Scott Ebert, president of Brew Pipeline. “While we are working diligently to expand our in-market footprint, this gives us an additional way to reach our fans, making it even easier for them to shop. We are extremely excited to launch the Brew Pipeline store and meet that customer demand.”

In addition to shopping Brew Pipeline’s core brands, additional bundles that combine multiple exclusive beverages and merchandise are now available for purchase. New brands will continue to be added to the store in the coming months including Brew Pipeline’s Rum Point, island-inspired ready-to-drink canned cocktails.

All beverage brands in the Brew Pipeline store have been in limited supply and availability until now. Brew Pipeline aims to make it easier for fans to get their hands on these unique collaborations, now delivered directly to their door.

Led by industry veterans, Brew Pipeline is a national distribution platform, developing brands while also linking the best craft brewers to new markets across the U.S. Brew Pipeline provides resources that build brands and expand incremental revenue to both beverage partners and distributors alike.

