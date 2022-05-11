Brew Pipeline To Launch Rum Point, a Collection of Island-Inspired Canned Cocktails

PEWAUKEE, Wis.— Brew Pipeline announced its upcoming release of Rum Point, a new line of six island-inspired canned cocktails, launching this summer initially across New York, New Jersey and Illinois. Additional market locations are currently in the works where retailers will soon be able to place orders for the newest ready-to-drink cocktail. Launching both in four-packs and a variety pack, these refreshing, island-inspired cocktails are made using real cane sugar and are entirely gluten-free.

“We’ve worked hard to develop a canned cocktail that really represents the island feel of Rum Point, giving drinkers the vibe of sunny beaches and Caribbean waters wherever they choose to enjoy them,” says Steve Kwapil, CEO and co-founder of Brew Pipeline. “We are really proud of the final product and are excited to share this market by market as we launch Rum Point across the U.S.”

Inspired by the famous destination of Rum Point on the northern point of the Cayman Islands, it has long been a gathering spot for locals, named for rum barrels that washed ashore from floundering ships of the past. Brew Pipeline’s flavor specialists have created a lineup of rum-inspired cocktails that honor this idyllic spot. Vibrant tastes from tropical ingredients including pineapple, coconut, mango, watermelon and lime are reminiscent of the slice of paradise that is Rum Point. Pirate is a take on one of the most famous rum cocktails, using root beer instead of cola. All Rum Point brands feature alcohol by volume percentages ranging from 7.5-9.3%. These canned cocktails are designed to share the island vibe with customers all year round.

Rum Point will be sold in 12-ounce cans in the following packages:

8-can variety pack Ah Wah- Watermelon Punch BOBO- Mango Mojito Duppy- Pineapple Coconut Cool Out- Cucumber Cooler ABV: 7.5% SRP $18.99

4-can pack Shipwreck- Ginger & Lime ABV: 9.3% SRP $10.99

4-can pack

Pirate- Root Beer & Rum

ABV: 9.3%

SRP $10.99

Rum Point will be distributed by Brew Pipeline’s distributor network and will be available in select major markets to start. Retailers in initial states can request orders now to be filled this summer. For more information, visit www.drinkrumpoint.com

About Brew Pipeline

Led by industry veterans, Brew Pipeline is a national distribution platform, developing brands including Hell’s Seltzer by Gordon Ramsay, Moto¨rhead Bourbon, Motorhead Road Crew Ale and Rosa Stiefel, while also linking the best craft brewers to new markets across the U.S. Brew Pipeline provides resources that build brands and expand incremental revenue to both beverage partners and distributors alike.

https://www.drinkrumpoint.com/