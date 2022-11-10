Broken Barrel Whiskey Co. Adds Americana 100 Proof Whiskey to its Core Portfolio

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Broken Barrel WhiskeyCo., whose portfolio of premium whiskeys showcase the impact a non-traditional barrel finishing practice has on flavor, recently added a fifth expression to its core lineup of Kentucky Straight Bourbon & Rye Whiskeys. Introducing Americana, a 100 proof (50% ABV) straight American whiskey featuring a mash bill of 80% corn, 14% rye and 6% malted barley. Americana explores blended American Whiskeys with an entirely new Oak Bill – a concept unique to Broken Barrel which denotes the combination of barrel staves from different types of barrels used in each expression – of 40% Charred American Oak, 40% Toasted American Oak and 20% American Apple Brandy Cask. The result is a distinctive whiskey displaying a soft honeycomb sweetness with notes of toasted cashew and butterscotch which melts away into more complex oak and marshmallow notes.

“Previously, we offered a selection of Rare Americana offerings as part of our single barrel program for private groups and retailers,” said Seth Benhaim, Founder and CEO, Broken Barrel Whiskey Co. “The new Americana 100 proof whiskey was inspired by those bottlings, but is a much more accessible offering for Broken Barrel fans to enjoy regularly.”

While most whiskey is aged in barrels and then bottled, Benhaim believed that there was a missed opportunity in traditional barrel finishing – namely the reliance on one type of barrel used to finish one type of whiskey. He created Broken Barrel to expand the barrel finishing concept, involving not only broken barrel staves (vs. intact barrels), but also the combination of multiple barrel types all finishing aged bourbon in tandem. Once Broken Barrel whiskey ages for a minimum of two years, barrels are carefully selected, dumped and batched in a large tank. The broken barrel staves from multiple different kinds of casks are then added to further age and finish the whiskey.

Americana will rollout nationally beginning this month for the suggested retail price of $35. It joins the company’s award-winning lineup of Small Batch, California Oak, Heresy Rye and Cask Strength whiskeys, which are distilled at the historic Owensboro Distilling Co., in Kentucky.

Broken Barrel products are sold online via the brand website, Caskers, Flaviar, Reserve Bar and Wine.com and in select retail locations within 33 US states and Canada. In addition to the core portfolio, the team regularly issues limited-edition special releases, which allows them to further flex their creative muscles and incorporate barrel staves from various combinations of unique casks sourced from all over the world. The Broken Barrel Stave House & Bottle Shop, located at 2332 East 8th Street in downtown Los Angeles, is open from Monday through Friday from 12-5pm. Limit three bottles per person, per day.

Broken Barrel Whiskey Club

Brand fans can now join the Broken Barrel Whiskey Club, which offers access to unique offerings and rare bottlings on both a semi-annual and quarterly basis.

About Broken Barrel Whiskey Co.

Founded in 2017, Broken Barrel Whiskey is a portfolio of premium whiskeys sourced from the historic Owensboro Distilling Co. in Kentucky. The core expressions feature exclusively Kentucky Straight Bourbon and Rye Whiskey, which are further aged and finished using various types and combinations of barrel staves.

