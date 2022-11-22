Brooklyn Peltz Beckham Joins WESAKE As Co-Founder and Partner

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham announces his newest role: Co-Founder and Partner of WESAKE, a premium-grade Japanese Junmai Ginjo sake. The partnership will launch with a new content series developed alongside the Sake School of America highlighting sake experts who will bring awareness to this exciting, nuanced category.

With this new venture, Brooklyn aims to honor the heritage, tradition and craft of sake, which has been brewed in Japan for more than 2,000 years. WESAKE is made in partnership with one of the oldest sake breweries in Japan, resulting in a bright and elegant beverage that will appeal to seasoned sake drinkers while still being approachable enough to recruit new fans.

WESAKE is crisp, smooth and easy to drink. Like all sake, it is made with only rice, water, yeast, and koji, a Japanese fermentation starter used for making soy sauce and miso. Junmai translates to “pure rice,” nodding to the four simple ingredients used to brew this style of sake, while Ginjo is a classification for rice that has been polished down to at least 60 percent. Rice is the basis of all sake; WESAKE sources traditional “Yamada Nishiki” sake rice from the mountains of Hyogo prefecture and exclusively uses Nada spring water, which percolates through the Rokko mountains.

“I’ve always had a profound respect and intrigue for Japanese culture. Through my travels, love of cooking and experimenting with new flavours, I was introduced to sake and felt immediately drawn to the taste,” said Peltz Beckham. “Sake deserves attention—there’s a gap in the road. Everyone’s tried it, but most don’t know the history behind it. I’m still learning a lot about the category! I’m excited to share my journey in sake education and I’m hopeful WESAKE will help others understand that you can enjoy sake anywhere, anytime, with any food, and with anyone.”

Before creating WESAKE, Co-Founder Pablo Rivera spent years at ZX Ventures/AB InBev, rethinking how consumers approach new beverages. He fell in love with sake on treks to Tokyo and nights out in NYC which gave him the idea that promoting sake in America may have more success with a more accessible medium than simple evangelizing.

“I treat sake as an everyday drink; but for many, sake remains a mystery,” says Rivera, Co-Founder of WESAKE. “While other categories have long dominated the attention of the American consumer, I believe it’s sake’s turn to take the spotlight, and Brooklyn has the passion and platform to do just that. Additionally, we’re humbled to be a member of the Sake Brewers Association of North America and contribute to the growth and awareness of this amazing beverage. We are excited to have Brooklyn on board to help raise overall awareness for the category and support our vision of making sake a part of everyday life.”

WESAKE has an ABV of 13%, is non-GMO, vegan-friendly, gluten-free and best served chilled. It is crisp, smooth and presents fruit-forward aromas and flavors. WESAKE is available nationwide through their website and at retail in select markets such as CA, CO, GA, IL, NV, NY, and TN with an SRP of $19.99 for a four-pack of 200ml cans.

