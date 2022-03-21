Buena Fé: First-Ever Organic Tequila Quencher

While most couples were looking for creative ways to stay entertained during the COVID lockdown, the Hinge-matched entrepreneurial couple Patty Baer and Andrew Bushby were busy looking for a cleaner, organic cocktail alternative to those “hangover in a can” spiked seltzers. And Buena Fé was born.

Inspired by the Spanish expression “in good faith,” Buena Fé is the world’s first 100% USDA certified organic tequila ready-to-drink quencher. Buena Fé organic tequila quenchers are available in Watermelon & Strawberry and Mango & Pineapple at $14.99 for a 4-pack. Each batch is handcrafted with the utmost attention to quality, precision and consistency:

100% Agave Tequila: it means no hangovers for the rest of your days. When you go ‘mixto’ (with only 51% Blue Agave Tequila) that’s when the Sunday scaries hit

So Fresh, So Clean: With no artificial flavors or preservatives, you may as well queue your summertime playlist because each cocktail tastes like it was just blended at the beach bar — not like the can it came in

Don’t panic, it’s organic: better for you and better for the environment, this is the closest you’ll get to consuming alcohol with a clear conscience

