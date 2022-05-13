Buena Fé Organic Tequila Quenchers Expands Into New States

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Pure Brands Organic Tequila cocktail, Buena Fé, has announced its expansion into Michigan, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. Since its inception, Buena Fé has quickly received recognition as the ready-to-drink industry’s first-ever organic canned tequila cocktail.

The USDA certified organic tequila quenchers are blended in the heart of Jalisco, Mexico, and are made up of premium ingredients: 100% organic blue weber agave tequila blanco, organic fruit juice, organic agave, organic natural flavors, and sparkling water.

Buena Fé organic tequila quenchers are currently available in two expressions: Watermelon Strawberry and Mango Pineapple. Each flavor is sold in a 4-pack ($14.99per pack MSRP), and each can is 140 calories or less and free of preservatives. In the

coming months, the brand will continue debuting on shelves in select states including Washington, California, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York.

“The introduction of Buena Fé follows more than 8 months of searching, blending, and batching to create a proprietary formula that meets our standards,” says Buena Fé co-founder Andrew Bushby. “Our mission is to create cocktails that are better for the consumer and better for the environment. We believe we have created the cleanest and tastiest tequila quencher in the world.”

About Buena Fè

Buena Fè was founded by Andrew Bushby and Patty Baer as a counterpoint to low-quality, artificial ingredient-laden canned beverages made with inferior mixto tequila— and as a reaction to the dearth of ready-to-drink, organic tequila beverages available in the U.S. Buena Fé directly translates to “In Good Faith” and combines two words that are widely understood and effective at communicating the brand’s essence.

For More Information:

https://drinkbuenafe.com